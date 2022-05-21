Prep baseball: West County’s special season ends in North Coast Section quarterfinal upset

Casey Cunningham and his West County High baseball team had a glimmer of hope as they headed into the final inning of their North Coast Section quarterfinal matchup against visiting Albany on Friday afternoon.

West County, the No. 3 seed in Division 3, was down to their final three outs facing a 5-3 deficit to the 11th-seeded Cougars. It was a familiar place to be.

In its NCS opener on Tuesday, West County rallied from a three-run hole with four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a wild 7-6 walk-off win. Only down two on Friday?

“We got them right where we want them,” Cunningham told his players as they prepared to bat.

But West County’s special season finally ran out of magic. For the second time in as many innings, the Cougars escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to hang on for the 5-3 upset win.

“Give it to Albany,” Cunningham said. “They pitched well, they got the hits when they needed, they were aggressive on the base paths – it was just a good game. If you’re gonna go out, go out in a good game.”

Final | No. 11 Albany 5, No. 3 West County 3



Albany works out of another bases-loaded jam to end the game and keep its Cinderella run alive.



Loss snaps West County’s 14-game winning streak and brings its season to a close at 21-6. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/NBCT3sgYMT — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 21, 2022

Despite coming up short in the playoffs, it was a season to remember for Cunningham and the kids and coaches in his program.

In its first season since the merger between Analy and El Molino high schools, West County went 21-6 overall and captured the North Bay League-Oak title with a perfect 12-0 record. Even more impressive, it started the spring 0-3. After struggling out of the gate with essentially an entirely new set of faces, something clicked.

“At the beginning of the season, it was a whole new team, and it took a little bit of time to figure it out, work all the kinks out,” said senior Miles Snodgrass, who went 1 for 3 on Friday. “But once we got them out, we just started rolling.”

West County rolled into Friday’s NCS quarterfinal on a 14-game winning streak. Albany (14-11-1) was coming off a 5-3 first-round upset of No. 6 seed Archie Williams, looking to play spoiler once again.

The Cougars drew first blood with solo runs in the third and fourth innings off of West County starter Brandon Kirtley. The hosts got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double from Jaren Brown and then tied the game at 2-2 an inning later on a throwing error from Albany starter Matthew Monk.

Albany responded with three runs in the sixth on a pair of two-out singles to leap back ahead 5-2 before West County cut it down to 5-3 on an RBI double from Kirtley in the bottom of the inning. Following Kirtley’s RBI knock, West County appeared poised for more as it loaded the bases with one out, only to strand the lot on an inning-ending double play.

Like they did in their dramatic win over Alhambra on Tuesday, West County gave it one last shot in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases once again with two outs, but a harmless fly ball to centerfield dashed any hopes of another miracle comeback.

“We had the same lineup coming up this game as we did that last one,” Cunningham said of the seventh. “This team has fight, this team doesn’t really understand pressure. They were just out here to have fun and that’s why we won so many games and why we were in this game as well.”

Cunningham said in the outfield as his team cleaned their gear out of the dugout that this was his final season coaching at the school. He’s moving up to Spokane shortly and isn’t sure if he’ll take up coaching again.

“You know, all good seasons come to an end, and this is my final season here, this is a good group to go out on,” he said.

When asked about this season, he raved about his team, but especially his coaching staff of Alex Wilson, Chris Kirtley, Mason Snodgrass and Rich Thomas.

“We wouldn’t be here without them,” Cunningham said. “When we lost our first three games, the only person that panicked was me. This coaching staff, they took the reins, they started a Saturday practice, they started a hitting routine, they just kind of put us into motion to go where we went.

“What they did was absolutely amazing. I hang my hat to those four coaches that we had.”

After its stellar campaign this spring, West County will be moving up into the more competitive NBL-Oak next season with the likes of Cardinal Newman, Windsor, Maria Carrillo and others. While Cunningham will be absent from the dugout, he’s confident they’ll fair just fine without him.

“There’s going to be a lot more better competition to play, but this team just has fun playing baseball and when you’re just having fun, the other team really doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m not too worried about any team that we go up against with this group.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.