Windsor High School has its next head baseball coach.

Bill Kurata, who’s served as an assistant in the program for the last few years, is taking over the position, the school announced in a release over the weekend. Kurata is replacing Dave Avila, who stepped down at the end of the 2023 season after leading the program for the last six seasons.

“When you meet Bill, you just know he’s all in,” Windsor’s Athletic Director Jamie Williams said in the release. “We are excited to have him join our athletic department and take the lead of our Jaguars on the field. We look forward to seeing what impact he will make on our youth and the varsity program. Our baseball community is in good hands.”

This will be Kurata’s first varsity head coaching job, but he brings a lifetime of experience in the sport. He played collegiately at the University of San Francisco from 1979-1983 and served as an assistant at Head-Royce High School in Oakland during the program’s inaugural seasons in the mid-1980s.

“That’s where I kind of got my feet wet in terms of coaching,” Kurata told the Press Democrat on Tuesday.

Kurata has also done individual skill training for many years and played competitive softball all over California for nearly 20 years.

“For me, I’m looking to build on what Dave (Avila) already started and really unifying all the levels from freshman to varsity,” Kurata said. “Basically, building a program.”

Kurata will retain assistants Alfonso Roman and Bernard Kaufman and bring in a few others to complete his staff at the varsity level. He’s still looking for coaches at the junior varsity and freshman level.

“Trying to get everything organized first but the staff is definitely the most important thing right now,” said Kurata. “Then from there, it’ll be about trying to get all the players out and any potential players out here.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.