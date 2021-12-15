Prep basketball: Brett Callan Memorial, SVHS Winter Classic set to tip off this weekend

The 15th annual Brett Callan Memorial in Petaluma headlines another weekend of local basketball tournaments, which will also feature the SVHS Winter Classic at St. Vincent.

The Cardinal Newman boys will also be making a trip south for the Mission Prep Christmas Classic in San Luis Obispo, which will feature some of the top teams in the state. The field has four teams from out of state and five teams ranked in the top 30 in California by CalHi Sports, including No. 20 Bishop Montgomery, the Cardinals’ opening-round opponent.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s local events.

Brett Callan Memorial

Where: Casa Grande High School

First round: Thursday

Championship game: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Game 1: St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs. Windsor, 3:30 p.m.

The Bruins (5-1), who are averaging over 70 points per game on offense, appear to be one of the likely favorites in this tournament. They just won the consolation title at the Father Berry Classic in Sacramento last weekend after beating Christian Brothers (81-36) and St. Mary’s-Stockton (50-35). Earlier this season, they won a tournament at Novato High with wins over West County (80-43) and Sonoma Valley (65-50).

The Jaguars (4-5) are coming off a fourth-place finish at Healdsburg’s Redwood Invitational Basketball Tournament. They routed Clear Lake (72-35) in their opener before falling to eventual champion Justin-Siena (61-49) and Ukiah (47-43) in consecutive games. Junior guard Finn Grace (19.6 points per game) will be a player to watch.

Winner will face winner of Game 2.

Game 2: West County vs. Montgomery, 5 p.m.

West County (5-3) won the consolation title at REIBT, picking up two wins over Clear Lake (50-37) and Middletown (52-37) after a blowout loss to Justin-Siena (62-32). Junior Gavin Reid leads the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game.

The Vikings should also be considered a title contender, but they barely got past West County (32-28) when these two teams met a week ago. Still, they’re coming off a runner-up finish at the Arcata Tournament, beating McKinleyville (57-49) and Piner (73-43) before falling to host Arcata (53-49) in the championship. Nolan Bessire and Donovan Hawkins have so far been their offensive leaders.

Game 3: Petaluma vs. Urban, 6:30 p.m.

The Trojans should be in the mix for the title after taking down Cardinal Newman to win the Rose City Classic last weekend for the first time in 30 years. Other than the Cardinals, the Trojans (4-1) also had impressive wins over Maria Carrillo (60-35) and Santa Rosa (67-46). Their only loss so far was to Montgomery in their season opener in November and they’re motivated to get revenge.

They’ll have to get past a Blues (5-2) team that was the consolation champion at Archie Williams’ tournament last weekend. They’re averaging just over 60 points per game as a team.

Winner will face winner of Game 4.

Game 4: Washington-San Francisco vs. Casa Grande, 8 p.m.

The Gauchos (2-2) just finished third at the Miramonte Matador Invitational and so far this season have wins over Maria Carrillo (59-36) and Palo Alto (45-42). While no one is averaging over double-digits in scoring, the Gauchos have a balanced offensive attack with five players averaging 6.8 or more points per game, with Tory Cain leading the way at 9.3. Branden Allred (8.3 points per game) is leading the team in rebounds (12.3 per game).

The Eagles (4-2) have a similar makeup, with Zion Deloatch leading them at 10.5 points per game and four others averaging just over 7 points per game behind him.

If Casa and Petaluma can win their openers, the Friday semifinal between the crosstown rivals would be a must-see game.

SVHS Winter Classic

Round-robin format

Friday

(JV) Point Arena vs Elite, 3:30 p.m.

Point Arena vs Apostles Lutheran, 5 p.m.

(JV) Credo vs St. Vincent de Paul, 6: 30 p.m.

Credo vs St. Vincent de Paul, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

(JV) Credo vs Elite, 9 a.m.

Credo vs Apostles Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.

(JV) Credo vs Point Arena, Noon

Credo vs Point Arena, 1 :30 p.m.

(JV) Elite vs St. Vincent de Paul, 3 p.m.

Apostles Lutheran vs St. Vincent de Paul, 4:30 p.m.

(JV) Point Arena vs St. Vincent de Paul, 6 p.m.

Point Arena vs St. Vincent de Paul, 7:30 p.m.

