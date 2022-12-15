Prep basketball: Cardinal Newman boys roll past Montgomery in league opener

Steve Arrow and the rest of Montgomery’s coaching staff huddled in Cardinal Newman’s cold and empty visiting locker room. Players had already changed and left after a brief postgame discussion.

“That’s just a butt-whooping right there,” Arrow said. “Nothing to talk about, other than it was a butt-whooping.”

It was all Cardinal Newman in both teams’ North Bay League-Oak opener Tuesday night, as the Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and kept their distance with a barrage of threes in the second half en route to a convincing 66-46 win over their longtime rivals.

On the night, Newman (10-0, 1-0) drained seven of their 12 shots from beyond the arc in the second half. Sam Cline and Drew Krilich hit five each to lead the Cardinals in scoring at 21 and 18 points, respectively.

“That was my thought going into the game — whoever shot better was probably going to be on top,” Cardinal Newman head coach Travis Taylor said.

From the first quarter, shooting — or lack thereof — was the deciding factor.

The Cardinals leapt out to a 17-9 lead after one, riding a 12-3 run into the second frame, and added to their lead 20 seconds into the quarter on a deep three from Cline, his first points of the game.

Montgomery (5-2, 0-1) got a bit of a spark on a booming dunk by Izeyah Wright in traffic and cut a 12-point deficit to seven, but Krilich ended the half with his second three of the game 30 seconds before the break to give the Cardinals a 30-20 lead.

“We came in with the mentality of putting them away early,” Krilich said. “So, that’s what we came out and did.”

What hope the Vikings had for a rally were quickly dispelled in the third as the Cardinals pulled away for good over the final five minutes of the quarter. After the Vikings missed a pair of free throws, Charlie Oandason drilled a three and Cline split a pair of free throws to balloon the Cardinals’ lead to 15.

Caden DeVries answered with a bucket but Cline returned the favor with a deep three, which Gavin Vogensen followed with a tough driving layup to push the lead to 18.

The Vikings struck back with a layup from Wright and a three from DeVries, but Krilich ended the quarter with back-to-back triples, the second a buzzer-beater to give Newman a 49-30 lead heading into the fourth.

The Vikings tried to chip away, cutting the lead to 14 with about four minutes left, but Cline responded with his final two threes to put the finishing touches on the blowout.

“It’s a make-or-miss game,” Taylor said. “I don’t think Montgomery shot well, at the end they kind of made a few, and we didn’t play perfect by any stretch, but we probably shot it a lot better than they did. Just happy with how hard we played, thought we were tough.”

Aside from their scoring, Cline tallied five assists and Krilich eight rebounds. Vogensen chipped 11 points and four assists in support and Madhi Camra had six points and a team-high nine rebounds.

DeVries led the Vikings with 21 points, 19 of which came in the second half.

Newman will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with its second league game at Analy. Montgomery turns right back around this weekend in Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, starting with a first-round game against Petaluma (3-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cardinals and Vikings will meet again Jan. 18 in their second and final league meeting. The Cardinals enjoyed their victory briefly after the game but shied away from reading too much into it.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played between now and the next time they face Montgomery.

“I wouldn’t call it a statement win, but it’s always fun beating them because it’s such a rivalry with the students and parents and fans, but we still have a lot of games left,” Cline said. “It’s a tough league, everyone in our league is really good. Last year we had a bit of a disappointing season and this year we really just want to win, play hard the whole time.”

