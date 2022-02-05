Prep basketball: Cloverdale boys’ long win streak halted

The dream of an undefeated season for Cloverdale came to an end in their home gym on Friday night.

After piling up a 20-0 record heading into the final days of the penultimate week of the regular season, the Eagles came up agonizingly short to league foe Middletown, 55-53, for their first loss of the season.

The Eagles (20-1, 10-1) had a chance to tie the game with a pair of free throws with two seconds left on the clock, but they missed the front end and then failed to secure the offensive rebound on the ensuing intentional miss on the second. The Mustangs’ bench and coaches streamed onto the court in a raucous celebration.

“It feels great to knock off a team that good,” said Middletown’s Brody Breedan, who finished with a team-high 19 points. “They’re a great team. I mean, they were 20-0 before this and 20-1 now, so that feels good.”

On the possession before the Eagles’ potential game-tying free throws, it was Breedan at the line for a one-and-one opportunity with 24 seconds left and his team leading by two. He missed the front end and Cloverdale secured the rebound, giving him and head coach GJ Rockwell flashbacks to their prior meeting a few weeks ago.

Middletown had led by three with just under two minutes remaining but didn’t score the rest of the game as Cloverdale went on to win 49-45.

“Especially when we were up three with 50 seconds left, I was like ‘Oh God, don’t do this again,’” Breedan said. “I was getting a little bit nervous, but we got some stops.”

After Breedan’s miss, the Eagles had one final frenetic possession, ending with the ball in the hands of star Dylan Muller, who scored a team-high 19 points. With five seconds left, needing to get a shot off, he drove to the hoop and was fouled, sending him to the line with a chance to send the game to overtime.

That’s where Rockwell’s thoughts turned immediately. But Muller’s first shot bounced off the rim and out. He missed the second on purpose, trying to get one last look for his team, but the Mustangs caused enough havoc on the rebound that the clock expired without a final shot.

“(My wife) thought I was having a heart attack at one point,” Rockwell said, laughing.

It was nearly an epic comeback for the Eagles, as they had trailed by nine with a little over two minutes remaining. Nothing to be ashamed of, said Cloverdale head coach Jared Greninger.

“Just to have that opportunity there at the end, I mean we were down nine with two minutes to go, and a team can go in two different directions there,” he said. “So, for us to stay focused, stay hungry, chip back in it and have a chance to win it in the end, just proud as hell of these boys. They’re winners. Even in a loss right there, they have a winning mentality.”

In some ways, having their undefeated streak end at this point in the year was somewhat of a blessing in disguise, Greninger said. Better now when they can respond to it, he said, rather than in the postseason where a loss means the end of the road.

With every win, too, the pressure of maintaining it only increased. The 20-game winning streak was the longest by Cloverdale since it won 21 straight in the 2008-09 season.

Was that maybe starting to weigh on the Eagles’ minds? Greninger thinks it might have.

“There was something there,” he said. “There has to be something there, but I thought they handled it great. It’s a team that plays with confidence. We try to be humble, but we’re also a very confident team. So I thought they handled the streak well but in a way, it’s a monkey off the back.”

The Eagles are still well-positioned to close the regular season strong and head into the postseason as one of, if not the, favorite in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs. MaxPreps currently ranks them as the No. 1 Division 5 team in the state.

For Middletown, it’s a huge confidence-boosting win over a team they’ve been looking at up all season. The Mustangs are now 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the NCL I.

“Heck of a team, great game,” Rockwell said. “Hey, can’t ask for anything more, especially with everything going on. The boys get to play. If fans were here it would have been even crazier, but just the few people that were here it was still loud as hell.”