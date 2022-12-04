Prep basketball: Early struggles doom Cardinal Newman girls in loss to Archbishop Mitty

The host team started to close the gap late but couldn’t overcome an early hole in Saturday’s final game of the Cardinal Newman Classic in Santa Rosa.

State powerhouse Archbishop Mitty rolled to a 58-41 win on the Newman girls’ home court.

The Monarchs (4-0), who lost to Sierra Canyon in the Open Division’s state championship game a year ago, started pulling away in the second quarter, going up 22-5 with 5:48 left in the half.

They then went on a 10-6 run the rest of the way to lead 32-11 at halftime.

“We have a few new pieces we’re integrating, so I couldn’t be happier,” Monarchs head coach Sue Phillips said of the three-day tournament. “We walk away with three wins, we’re healthy, playing good competition and getting better.”

Newman (4-1) was called for nine fouls in the first half, Mitty eight.

Cardinal Newman’s shots started to fall in the third and fourth quarters. The problem was that Mitty was answering just about all of them, and the Monarchs held a sizable 48-24 lead after three quarters.

“The biggest thing we need to correct is being tentative,” Newman head coach Monica Mertle said. “We made a lot of mistakes that were uncharacteristic. Defensively, I was very happy with our focus. I think our defense was good enough to give us an opportunity to win that game.”

A 10-6 fourth quarter saw Mitty pull away for good, despite the improvement in the second half by the Cardinals, to hand Newman its first loss of the still-young season.

Mitty’s Morgan Cheli led all scorers with 19 points. Leah Mauritson and Julia Brunetti each had six points for the hosts.

Saturday’s loss comes at the end of a rather successful tournament for Newman, which included convincing wins over Redwood (72-21) and Branson (71-29). For a team that has high expectations, Mertle said teams like Mitty provide good tests.

“It’s all about being tested,” Mertle said. “We need to see our areas of improvement, and with our schedule we will absolutely be tested.”

“I’m most excited about our depth and our balance,” she continued. “I think we have a lot of good players. Looking back at over the 12 years I’ve been here, this is one of the deepest teams that I’ve had. We have a lot of girls that can go in and contribute. That’s something we need to continue and develop.”

Newman will head to multiple tournaments throughout December before getting their league campaign going against Maria Carrillo Jan. 4.