Prep basketball: Healdsburg REIBT, Cardinal Newman’s Rose City headline week’s tournaments

Fresh off winning tournaments on the road last week, the boys basketball teams from Healdsburg and Cardinal Newman will return home to serve as hosts for their own tournaments this weekend.

Healdsburg will be hosting the 73rd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament, the longest-running tournament in Sonoma County, with a boys and girls field from Wednesday to Saturday, while Cardinal Newman will host the 55th annual Rose City tournament from Thursday to Saturday.

On the girls side, Windsor and Maria Carrillo are both hosting tournaments, while Cardinal Newman will be playing in the elite Paris Twins Classic at Piedmont.

Here’s more on this weekend’s tournaments.

Rose City: Petaluma captured the tournament title last year for the first time since 1991, knocking off the Cardinals in a thrilling 45-43 win.

The Trojans and Cardinals should again be among the teams competing for the crown this year but will face some stiff competition from a few newcomers in the field. The best of the new challengers is St. Francis-Mountain View, a member of the always-tough West Catholic Athletic League. The Lancers made both the Central Coast Section Open Division and CIF State Division 2 playoffs last year.

Thursday:

Game 1: Maria Carrillo vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Petaluma vs. Tamalpais, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Shasta vs. Rancho Cotate, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Cardinal Newman vs. Woodside, 8 p.m.

Friday:

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 5 p.m.

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Third place, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

REIBT: The host Greyhounds finished runners-up behind Justin-Siena in both the boys and girls tournament last year.

The Braves shape up to be the favorite again this year, but the road to repeat won’t be made easy by Healdsburg, Windsor and Ukiah on the boys side and McKinleyville, Healdsburg and Middletown on the girls side.

Boys

Wednesday

Pool A: Middletown vs. Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Pool B: Windsor vs. Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Pool A: Middletown vs. Ukiah, 6:30 p.m.

Pool B: Kelseyville vs. Healdsburg, 8 p.m.

Friday

Pool A: Ukiah vs. Justin-Siena, 5 p.m.

Pool B: Windsor vs. Healdsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth-place game,12:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Game 1: Justin-Siena vs. Fortuna, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Healdsburg vs. Kelseyville, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3 Ukiah vs. McKinleyville, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Arcata vs. Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 p.m.

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, Noon

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Third place, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

WHS Holiday Classic: This field is absolutely stacked with talented teams. San Leandro, Amador Valley and Miramonte all made the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs last season, Branson won an NCS and CIF state title and Capuchino-San Bruno won the CCS Division 3 title.

Windsor, Montgomery and Petaluma, the local teams in the field, will have their work cut out for them.

Thursday

Game 1: Branson vs. Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Amador Valley vs. San Leandro, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Miramonte vs. Capuchino, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Petaluma vs. Windsor, 8 p.m.

Friday

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 5 p.m.

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place, 11 a.m.

Consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Lady Pumas Invitational: Due to some late withdrawals, the brackets got a bit jumbled to ensure each team got enough games for the weekend. Analy is the defending champion, having beaten the Pumas for the title last season.

The Pumas will be playing in the seventh-place game Saturday along with the regular game they’d be in based on bracket play.

Thursday

Game 1: Sonoma Valley vs. Rancho Cotate, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Analy vs. San Marin, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Pittsburg vs. Eureka, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Redwood vs. Loser Game 1, 4 p.m.

Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Maria Carrillo vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m.

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh place: Maria Carrillo vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Third place, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Newman in Paris Twins: The Cardinals are coming off a 2-1 showing at the Cardinal Newman Classic, the one loss being to state power Archbishop Mitty.

The Cardinals could see Mitty again this weekend as the Monarchs are one of several regional powerhouses in this tournament’s field. The Cardinals (4-1) went 2-1 in this tournament last year and will face St. Ignatius, a CIF State regional finalist last season, in the first day of play Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.