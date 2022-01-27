Prep basketball: Montgomery boys get season sweep of rival Cardinal Newman

The parity of the North Bay League Oak Division has been on full display over the first three weeks of the league boys basketball schedule.

Maria Carrillo beating Santa Rosa. Windsor taking down Cardinal Newman. It’s been a league where anyone can beat anyone on any given night.

But as the midway points nears, one team has finally begun to separate itself from the pack.

The Montgomery Vikings look well positioned in the driver’s seat as they improved to 5-0 in the Oak division with a 51-46 win at Cardinal Newman on Wednesday to complete the season sweep of their rivals. It’s Montgomery’s first season sweep of the Cardinals (11-10, 3-3) since 2018.

The Vikings (13-5, 5-0) put on a defensive clinic down the stretch as they forced several costly turnovers and held the Cardinals scoreless over the final three minutes of the game.

Monty’s D has been like this all night. Huge stop under a min. Vikings inbounding with 16 seconds left. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/qJgXK1SDpx — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 27, 2022

The Cardinals had plenty of opportunities to cut into the deficit as the Vikings also struggled to score, going 1-for-6 at the free-throw line down the stretch. But the lone make, from Turner Perkins with nine seconds left, was the game-clincher.

“That’s a good team,” Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow said of the Cardinals. “It’s unbelievable that they have three losses. I mean the kids play so hard, and they really get up to play us, as we do for them, which makes this rivalry so cool.”

While the usual fanfare that this rivalry is known for was absent Wednesday due to the county’s restrictions on crowds at indoor sporting events, neither team lacked energy.

After a slow first half offensively, both teams woke up coming out of the break and lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter. Nolan Bessire and Donovan Hawkins combined for 14 of the Vikings’ 21 points in the frame as their five-point halftime advantage ballooned to 12 midway through the quarter.

But the Cardinals’ Drew Krilich nearly single-handedly kept his team in the game, draining a pair of threes off the bench in rapid succession to keep the Vikings within range.

An and-one layup converted by the Cardinals’ Gavin Vogensen in the closing seconds made it a 42-36 game heading into the fourth and Krilich opened the final quarter with a deep three to get Newman within three of the Vikings.

The Vikings answered with a 6-0 run and eventually took a four-point lead into the final minute. With 40 seconds left, the Cardinals had three good looks at the hoop but Krilich missed a contested layup, Lucas Mauritson missed a three and Sam Cline’s last-ditch layup attempt was blocked and corralled in by Bessire.

While Bessire missed the front end of his ensuing one-and-one, Caeden DeVries got the final stop on a charge with 16 seconds left.

“Our defense was great tonight,” said Bessire, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. “Coach really emphasizes that to us. I think that’s something we can go to even when shots aren’t falling and if our offense isn’t quite there. We know that as long as we’re playing hard on defense, we can do things like that, we can hold teams scoreless. And if the other team can’t score, it’s hard for them to come back.”

Hawkins also scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds while Perkins scored six of his nine points in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Ausiello added nine points on three three-pointers and while DeVries only scored four points, he was a key in breaking the Cardinals’ defensive pressure as the Vikings’ primary ballhandler and checking Newman’s talented guards in Cline and Vogensen on defense.

Vogensen finished with 13 points, tied for the team lead with Krilich, while Cline ended with 11 points and six rebounds.

While Arrow didn’t think at the start of the season his Vikings team would be 5-0 in league, he recognizes the challenge that the rest of their slate presents. This week doesn’t get any easier, as they’re set to play at second-place Windsor on Friday.

The players recognize that, too.

“Obviously nothing is guaranteed, but coming into the season we were confident we’d be able to do well and being undefeated at this point was kind of a goal of ours,” Bessire said. “It wasn’t something that we necessarily thought would happen, but we were definitely hoping for it and thought if we worked hard and went out and competed every single night that we could make it happen.

“Obviously it’s great to see we are 5-0, but we still have games to play.”

The Cardinals will look to bounce back against Santa Rosa on Friday.