Prep basketball: North Bay League boys, girls all-league teams
With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the North Bay League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.
Here are the all-league boys and girls basketball teams from the NBL’s Oak and Redwood divisions.
NBL-Oak boys
Co-Most Valuable Players
Sam Cline, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Finn Grace, Sr., Windsor
Defensive Player of the Year
Gavin Vogensen, Sr., Cardinal Newman
First Team
Jayden Russotti, Sr., Windsor
Gavin Vogensen, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Andrew Krilich, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Donovan Hawkins, Sr., Montgomery
Caden DeVries, Jr., Montgomery
Dave Baraka, Sr., Piner
Second Team
Gavin Reid, Sr., Analy
Hayden Anderson, So., Windsor
Izeyah Wright, Jr., Montgomery
Elijah Hansen, Jr., Santa Rosa
Kansh Singh, Sr., Piner
Honorable Mention
Cooper Wood, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Will Grafe, Jr., Montgomery
Matt Erickson, Jr., Piner
Theo McDowell, Jr., Piner
Mahdi Camara, So., Cardinal Newman
Colin Kraft, Jr., Windsor
Co-Coaches of the Year
Travis Taylor, Cardinal Newman
Steve Kramer, Windsor
NBL-Redwood boys
Most Valuable Player
Marcus Fenk, Sr., Ukiah
Defensive Player of the Year
Max Hubbell, Sr., Healdsburg
First Team
Tony Zacarias, Jr., Ukiah
Sam Vanden Heuvel, Sr., Healdsburg
Adam Pengel, So., Rancho Cotate
Isaac Candelaria, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Max Hubbell, Sr., Healdsburg
Second Team
Sebastian Andrade, Jr., St. Vincent
Josh Malik, Jr., St. Vincent
Cheveyo Vega, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Johnny Silveira, Sr., Ukiah
Vaughn Pena, Sr., Ukiah
Sebastian Miranda, Sr., Healdsburg
Honorable Mention
Yousef Abuhamdeh, Jr., Elsie Allen
Juhon Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah
Thatcher Little, So., Healdsburg
Jack Davis, Jr., St. Vincent
Liam Keaney, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Coach of the Year
Duane Nelson, Ukiah
NBL-Oak girls
Most Valuable Player
Abbie Mullins, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Offensive Player of the Year
Kate Schat, So., Cardinal Newman
Defensive Player of the Year
Julia Brunetti, Sr., Cardinal Newman
First Team
Jayden Borgna, Sr., Ukiah
Maycee Hunter, Sr., Analy
Kaia Eubanks, Jr., Montgomery
Ellie Picard, Jr., Montgomery
Leyna Gorauskas, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Janelle Pena, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Kaida Angelo, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Second Team
Xochitl Vasquez, Sr., Ukiah
Shawnessy Conway O’Neill, So., Analy
Emily Mathis, So., Montgomery
Kylin DeVries, So., Montgomery
Jillian Ebner, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Keira Cangson, Fr., Maria Carrillo
Leah Mauritson, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Honorable Mention
Leah Martinez, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Natalie Rosetti, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Kylyn Watkins, Sr., Ukiah
Lilly Losak, Sr., Ukiah
Destin Emmert, So., Analy
Ivy Dutcher, So., Maria Carrillo
Dani Silacci, Fr., Maria Carrillo
NBL-Redwood girls
Co-Most Valuable Players
Hailey Webb, Sr., Healdsburg
Bella Tavolacci, Jr., Windsor
Defensive Player of the Year
Ashley Behrens, So., Healdsburg
First Team
Julie Bui, Sr., Piner
Allie Espinoza, So., Healdsburg
Itzel Ortiz, Sr., Healdsburg
Olivia Wright, Fr., Windsor
Janice Williams, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Kate Townsend, So., Santa Rosa
Second Team
Fanny Penaloza, Sr., Elsie Allen
Sydney Duncan, Jr., Santa Rosa
Nina Boblitt, So., Rancho Cotate
Maddie Wagner, Sr., Healdsburg
Skyler Westover, Sr., Windsor
Reese Hackamack, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Honorable Mention
Ruby Leffew, So., Healdsburg
Xenia Zabaneh, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Mikayla Bayao, Jr., Santa Rosa
Hailey Sarlatte, So., St. Vincent
Brenda Pancheco, Jr., Elsie Allen
