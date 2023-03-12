Prep basketball: North Bay League boys, girls all-league teams

With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the North Bay League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.

Here are the all-league boys and girls basketball teams from the NBL’s Oak and Redwood divisions.

NBL-Oak boys

Co-Most Valuable Players

Sam Cline, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Finn Grace, Sr., Windsor

Defensive Player of the Year

Gavin Vogensen, Sr., Cardinal Newman

First Team

Jayden Russotti, Sr., Windsor

Gavin Vogensen, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Andrew Krilich, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Donovan Hawkins, Sr., Montgomery

Caden DeVries, Jr., Montgomery

Dave Baraka, Sr., Piner

Second Team

Gavin Reid, Sr., Analy

Hayden Anderson, So., Windsor

Izeyah Wright, Jr., Montgomery

Elijah Hansen, Jr., Santa Rosa

Kansh Singh, Sr., Piner

Honorable Mention

Cooper Wood, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Will Grafe, Jr., Montgomery

Matt Erickson, Jr., Piner

Theo McDowell, Jr., Piner

Mahdi Camara, So., Cardinal Newman

Colin Kraft, Jr., Windsor

Co-Coaches of the Year

Travis Taylor, Cardinal Newman

Steve Kramer, Windsor

NBL-Redwood boys

Most Valuable Player

Marcus Fenk, Sr., Ukiah

Defensive Player of the Year

Max Hubbell, Sr., Healdsburg

First Team

Tony Zacarias, Jr., Ukiah

Sam Vanden Heuvel, Sr., Healdsburg

Adam Pengel, So., Rancho Cotate

Isaac Candelaria, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Max Hubbell, Sr., Healdsburg

Second Team

Sebastian Andrade, Jr., St. Vincent

Josh Malik, Jr., St. Vincent

Cheveyo Vega, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Johnny Silveira, Sr., Ukiah

Vaughn Pena, Sr., Ukiah

Sebastian Miranda, Sr., Healdsburg

Honorable Mention

Yousef Abuhamdeh, Jr., Elsie Allen

Juhon Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah

Thatcher Little, So., Healdsburg

Jack Davis, Jr., St. Vincent

Liam Keaney, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Coach of the Year

Duane Nelson, Ukiah

NBL-Oak girls

Most Valuable Player

Abbie Mullins, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Offensive Player of the Year

Kate Schat, So., Cardinal Newman

Defensive Player of the Year

Julia Brunetti, Sr., Cardinal Newman

First Team

Jayden Borgna, Sr., Ukiah

Maycee Hunter, Sr., Analy

Kaia Eubanks, Jr., Montgomery

Ellie Picard, Jr., Montgomery

Leyna Gorauskas, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Janelle Pena, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Kaida Angelo, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Second Team

Xochitl Vasquez, Sr., Ukiah

Shawnessy Conway O’Neill, So., Analy

Emily Mathis, So., Montgomery

Kylin DeVries, So., Montgomery

Jillian Ebner, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Keira Cangson, Fr., Maria Carrillo

Leah Mauritson, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Honorable Mention

Leah Martinez, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Natalie Rosetti, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Kylyn Watkins, Sr., Ukiah

Lilly Losak, Sr., Ukiah

Destin Emmert, So., Analy

Ivy Dutcher, So., Maria Carrillo

Dani Silacci, Fr., Maria Carrillo

NBL-Redwood girls

Co-Most Valuable Players

Hailey Webb, Sr., Healdsburg

Bella Tavolacci, Jr., Windsor

Defensive Player of the Year

Ashley Behrens, So., Healdsburg

First Team

Julie Bui, Sr., Piner

Allie Espinoza, So., Healdsburg

Itzel Ortiz, Sr., Healdsburg

Olivia Wright, Fr., Windsor

Janice Williams, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Kate Townsend, So., Santa Rosa

Second Team

Fanny Penaloza, Sr., Elsie Allen

Sydney Duncan, Jr., Santa Rosa

Nina Boblitt, So., Rancho Cotate

Maddie Wagner, Sr., Healdsburg

Skyler Westover, Sr., Windsor

Reese Hackamack, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Honorable Mention

Ruby Leffew, So., Healdsburg

Xenia Zabaneh, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Mikayla Bayao, Jr., Santa Rosa

Hailey Sarlatte, So., St. Vincent

Brenda Pancheco, Jr., Elsie Allen

