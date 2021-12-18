Prep basketball: Petaluma edges Casa Grande in semis of Callan Memorial

The Petaluma High boys basketball team will be playing in their second tournament championship game in as many weeks after taking down host Casa Grande 64-59 in the semifinals of the Brett Callan Memorial on Friday.

The Trojans (7-1), who won the Rose City Classic at Cardinal Newman last week, were led by Ryan Giacomini and Kieran Mannion, who scored 16 points apiece. Salim Arikat added 15 points in support.

Petaluma will be facing St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the title game on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bruins (7-1) are coming off a tight 60-58 win over Montgomery in the semis.

Nick Medeiros scored a game-high 24 points for SPSV, which also got contributions from Jevon Blackmore (12 points) and Josiah Jones (10 points). Nolan Bessire scored 23 points to pace the Vikings (8-3), who will face Casa Grande (3-3) in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

West County will be playing Urban (6-3) for the consolation title at 3 p.m. after edging Windsor 60-58. Jayden Russotti scored 27 points for the Jaguars (4-8) and Finn Grace added 11.

Gavin Reid scored 26 points with 6 threes and Saben Attebery added 14 points for West County (6-4).

Windsor will face Washington-San Francisco (4-4) in the seventh-place game at 1:30 p.m. The Eagles also dropped a tight one on Friday, 58-55 to Urban.

Also, in Petaluma, St. Vincent improved to 6-0 on the year with a 35-25 win over Credo in their first game of the SVHS Winter Classic on Friday.

Dante Antonini led the Mustangs with 10 points while Matt Kropelnicki added 9 points. Jack Sheehan and Oliver Abrams each scored 5 points to lead the Gryphons (5-4).

The round-robin tournament concludes Saturday. Credo will face Apostles Lutheran at 10:30 a.m. and then Point Arena at 1:30 p.m. before St. Vincent wraps play against Apostles Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. and Point Arena at 7:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.