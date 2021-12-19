Prep basketball: Petaluma falls short in Brett Callan Memorial title game

Petaluma, one of the hottest teams in the county, came back down to earth a bit on Saturday in the championship game of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament at Casa Grande High School.

After rattling off seven straight wins over the past two weeks, including winning the Rose City Classic at Cardinal Newman last weekend, the Trojans met their match in a speedy and athletic St. Patrick-St. Vincent team, which used its relentless press to keep the Trojans on their heels for a 63-55 win to claim the Callan trophy.

The Bruins (8-1) turned the Trojans (7-2) over 16 times in the contest and forced a few down the stretch in the fourth quarter that stopped a late rally in its tracks.

“That was the first time we’ve faced a press with that kind of speed and athleticism,” Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons said. “We’ll get better at that, but I don’t think we’ll be facing anymore speed like that again.”

For an eight-point loss, the Trojans did have some life late in the game. They trailed by as much as nine points in the fourth until David Cook’s bucket with about 2½ minutes left made it 56-53. But the Bruins and their hounding half-court trapping press forced several Petaluma turnovers on key possessions down the stretch to help them end the game on a 7-2 run.

“We had trouble with their pressure and they sped us up faster than we wanted to play,” Lyons said. “But we still had opportunities. Our defense was solid down the stretch, it just came down to execution.”

It also came down to the play of tournament MVP Nick Medeiros, who scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. He scored 13 in the third quarter alone as he helped the Bruins create a 10-point cushion after a tightly contested first half.

Petaluma burst out of the gates in the first quarter and led 19-7 before the Bruins responded in kind. They scored the next 17 points and took a 29-26 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, Petaluma’s Andy Bai hit a pair of three-pointers, two of the six he knocked down in a 20-point performance on Saturday, to give the Trojans their last lead of the game at 32-31. Like they did in the first half, the Bruins responded with a run of their own, this one for nine straight points to retake the lead for good.

Salim Arikat, an all-tournament selection for Petaluma, finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks. Cook added 7 points and Ryan Giacomini, the other all-tournament Trojan, scored 5 points.

Jevon Blackmore, an all-tournament selection for the Bruins, had 14 points and Josiah Jones chipped in 11 points.

Petaluma will look to regroup next week when it faces Archie Williams and Santa Rosa before opening the Sonoma County Classic at Piner against Cardinal Newman, a rematch of the Rose City title game.

“We thought we had it; we were right there where we needed to be, too,” Lyons said. “Disappointed, but proud of our guys. I’m proud of the run that we’ve been on, seven straight — I can’t remember the last time Petaluma did that — and against top talent, too. We’re not playing weak teams.”

“I love where we’re at,” he added. “We’re building the program. … We’re gonna be a force.”

In the game prior, tournament host Casa Grande got the better of Montgomery 54-44 to take third place. Carson Aden and Logan Bailey each scored 11 points with three three-pointers to pace the Gauchos (4-3), who also got 10-point outings from Jordan Giacomini and Brandon Allred. Allred and Tory Cain were all-tournament selections.

It was Montgomery’s second straight loss and third in its last four games. Nolan Bessire, an all-tournament player, scored 12 points and Donovan Hawkins added 10 for the Vikings (8-4).

In other results from the Callan on Saturday, Urban defeated West County 59-46 in the consolation game. Gavin Reid scored 14 points for West County (6-5) and Saben Atteberry was named to the all-tournament team.

And in the seventh-place game, Windsor handled Washington-San Francisco 59-42. All-tournament player Jayden Russotti led the Jaguars (5-8) with 17 points and Finn Grace put in 16 points in support.

