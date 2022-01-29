Prep basketball: Piner boys beat Rancho Cotate, take over 1st place

Piner had a few heroes in its narrow win over visiting Rancho Cotate on Friday, but it was Sebastian Evans who delivered in the biggest spots down the stretch.

The senior forward made two clutch buckets in the closing minutes of the Prospectors’ 51-45 victory over the Cougars, including an and-one layup with nine seconds left that clinched his team’s third straight win and put them atop the North Bay League Redwood division standings.

Evans finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to help Piner improve to 11-7 overall and 3-0 in league. His final bucket, about a minute after his tip-in layup put Piner up three, was a set play executed to perfection by teammate Ladainian Kuok.

As the shot clock dipped into single digits, Kuok drove to the lane and the Cougars collapsed to meet him, only to see him rifle a pass to Evans under the hoop. Evans caught the pass in traffic and with no hesitation went up and converted the shot to put his team up four.

He, like the Piner bench, celebrated with an emphatic roar.

“We do that play hundreds of times in games,” Evans said. “I was ready, and I knew it was gonna come to me, I just had to power up through the pressure and the contact. I knew I was going to hit but I had to go through it no matter what.”

Sebastian Evans gets the game-clinching and-one layup with 9 second left to lift the Prospectors to 3-0 in league and 11-7 overall. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/MLhGZdqLhF — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 29, 2022

Aside from getting the game-sealing assist, Kuok played a larger role in the comeback as he hit a crucial three-pointer with two minutes left to give Piner the lead for good. It was his only made shot of the game but couldn’t have come in a bigger spot.

His long ball from the top of the arc came in response to a three-pointer from Rancho Cotate’s Andrew Pengel, who entered Friday’s game averaging a county-best 27.6 points per game. Pengel, who finished with 29 points with six three-pointers, hit a tough stepback from long range give the Cougars their first lead of the fourth quarter at 44-42.

Unfortunately for Rancho Cotate (8-11, 3-2) that was its last made shot of the game. It was held to just nine points in the fourth, its lowest-scoring quarter on the night.

“I thought the start of the third and fourth quarters, we kind of came out flat and felt pretty content, like the game was already won,” said Rancho Cotate head coach Mike Washington. “So, you gotta give credit to them, they dug deep on the defensive end and then hit some clutch shots in the last two minutes and some free throws. Big props to Piner; we’re hoping we can do what we can at home.”

It’s a big win for the Prospectors, not only for its significance in the league race, but also because it’s an indication they’re starting to find their rhythm again after a tumultuous month. They were off almost two weeks with COVID issues but have rattled off three straight league wins since returning to the court.

“We’re feeling good, especially since we beat West County and now this team,” Evans said. “Our confidence is high since they were two of the best teams as well. It’s nice to finally get some wins and come back after those weeks off with COVID. Our confidence is high, but we can’t let that overwhelm us and let us lose games.”

For Rancho, the loss brings an end to their three-game winning streak. It’ll still get another shot at getting even with Piner in the rematch on Feb. 5. Isaac Candelaria finished with 11 points and seven rebounds and Jaeden Gumanday had five assists, mostly to Pengel, who also had nine rebounds. The Cougars were without Malik Roby, their second-leading scorer, who was out sick.

Other than Evans and Kuok, Matt Erickson and Kanish Singh had 11 points apiece.

“It’s nice to start playing again,” said Piner head coach Mike Erickson. “I think the kids are working hard, we played hard against West County and played really hard tonight, and so did Rancho. It was kind of a slugfest; nothing came too easy either way.”

Piner will look to make it four straight wins next Wednesday when they host Ukiah (11-7, 4-1), another potential challenger in the Redwood. Rancho Cotate will look to bounce back with a tough nonleague game at Sonoma Valley on Saturday.