Prep basketball roundup: Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa to meet in Sonoma County Classic title game

It’ll be Cardinal Newman and Santa Rosa squaring off in the championship game of the Sonoma County Classic after both North Bay League-Oak foes won their semifinal games at Piner on Wednesday.

The Cardinals blew out Ukiah 61-18 on the heels of their 35-point rout of Petaluma in the first round. Sam Cline scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals (7-7) while Drew Krilich and Lao Gonzalez each added 12 points.

The Panthers downed host Piner 60-54 to improve to 9-5 overall. Will Logue and Zoran Peacock each scored 15 points to pace the victors. Kansh Singh scored 15 points for the Prospectors (6-7), who also got 13 points from Ladainian Kuok.

The Cardinals and Panthers are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. The Prospectors will battle Ukiah (7-5) for third place at 5:30 p.m.

The consolation game, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be between Casa Grande and late addition Rancho Cotate. The Cougars (5-8) were added to the field after Archie Williams dropped out just prior to the tournament.

The Gauchos (6-4) rebounded from their first-round loss to Santa Rosa with a 73-57 win over Maria Carrillo, led by Logan Bailey (20 points), Carsen Aden (18 points) and Brandon Allred (16 points). Luc Guggiano scored 28 points for the Pumas (4-7), who will face Petaluma (8-3) in the seventh-place game at 2:30 p.m.

The Trojans did not play on Wednesday.

In other results, Montgomery’s run in the Chris Huber Memorial at Acalanes is over after the Vikings pulled out of their game on Wednesday due to COVID-19 exposure. Their opponent for their final day of play on Thursday also pulled out.

Undefeated Cloverdale will be playing for the championship of the Head-Royce tournament after beating the hosts 42-37. Dylan Muller scored 14 points for the Eagles and Caden Axell 11. Gabe Wlodarczyk scored 35 points to lead them to a 62-52 win over Swett in their opener on Tuesday.

The Eagles (9-0) will play Lick-Wilmerding in the title game on Thursday.

After winning its first nine games of the season, St. Vincent took its first loss on Wednesday, struggling in a 66-27 loss Marin Academy.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman moved to 3-0 at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, holding off a late rally from Peninsula-Rolling Hills Estate for a 51-50 win. The Cardinals were led by Reese Searcy and Abbie Mullins, who each scored 18 points. Defensively, Julia Brunetti limited the impact of all-state player Jadyn Lee, who finished with 20 points, six off her season average.

After a brutal early-season schedule, the Cardinals (10-4) are now stringing together wins. They’ll look for their fifth-straight victory in their San Diego finale against Lincoln-Stockton on Thursday.

Speaking of winning streaks, West County won its 10th-straight game, downing San Rafael 68-24. Lucca Lowenberg had 18 points and 7 steals and Maya Salas added 13 points and 5 assists. Ellie Roan also had 9 points and 5 steals while Maycee Hunter chipped in 7 points, 4 steals and 4 assists to help West County improve to 12-1 overall heading into NBL-Oak play next week.

Up north, Windsor advanced to the championship game of Fort Bragg’s tournament, beating Trinity-Weaverville 70-37 to move to 2-0 in round-robin play. The Jaguars (5-7) beat Clear Lake 57-36 in their opener and will face Del Norte (6-6) for the title on Thursday.

Petaluma and Ukiah will be playing in the championship games of their respective brackets in the West Coast Jamboree on Thursday. Casa Grande and Rancho Cotate both lost while Maria Carrillo had to drop out of the tournament entirely due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Wildcats (10-3) got past Colfax 48-43 to advance to the championship game of the Pearl bracket where they’ll face Dixon (9-3). Ukiah has won five of its past six games.

Petaluma moved to 3-8 on the season with a 54-40 win over Cornerstone Christian and will face Foothill (3-8) in the title game of the Garnet bracket.

In the Onyx bracket, Rancho Cotate will be playing in the seventh-place game after a 61-49 loss to Franklin-Elk Grove. The Cougars (7-8) will face Vintage in their finale looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss.

Casa Grande was overwhelmed for the second time in two days, falling 59-39 to Burlingame to fall to the seventh-place game of the Emerald bracket. The Gauchos (9-4) will also look to snap a three-game skid in their finale.

