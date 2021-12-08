Prep basketball roundup: West County’s Lowenberg passes 1,000 career points

West County senior Lucca Lowenberg scored her 1,000th career point over the weekend as she guided the girls basketball team to a first-place finish at the Dragon Classic at Sonoma Valley High School.

Lowenberg averaged 19.6 points per game over weekend en route to being named Tournament MVP. She scored 24 points and hit six 3-pointers in West County’s 60-51 win over Montgomery in the championship game.

On the season, she’s averaging 19.4 points and 4.3 steals per game for West County, which is 6-1. Senior Ellie Roan, who also made the all-tournament team, is averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Piner's Sarah Tait addresses her teammates at the end of their last basketball practice of the season in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Tait gets Piner off to hot start

After setting the Piner girls career scoring record in the spring, Sarah Tait has taken her game up a level this winter.

The 5-foot-7 senior guard is currently averaging 28.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which has Piner (8-1) off to its best start to a season in recent memory.

Tait has eclipsed the 30-point mark four times already this season and is sitting at 1,294 career points after the Prospectors finished third in the Gold Rush Classic over the weekend. She became the first girls player in school history to pass the 1,000 career point mark back in May when she dropped 33 points against Healdsburg.

She has her sights set on loftier goals for her final prep season.

“I think that was just my first milestone and I’m looking to push past that in high school and hopefully beat the boys scoring record for our school,” she said.

Luke Devenney owns that record at 1,651 points. With 17 regular-season games remaining, Tait could have a chance at breaking that mark later in the season if she can continue to score at this high rate.

Tait and head coach Marc Anderson also hope that this hot start carries into the rest of the season. Anderson is encouraged by what he’s seen so far, especially considering the Prospectors have yet to be at full strength for any extended length of time.

“We’ve stuck together,” he said. “We’ve all played hard for one another, and to have a record like this, that’s what, for me as a coach, has impressed me the most about the girls. They’ve stuck together through thick and thin to get to this point, and we haven’t even had our team available yet.”

Other notable starts

The girls from West County and Piner are far from the only local teams that have started the season well.

The Casa Grande girls won the Gold Rush Classic over the weekend to improve to 5-0. Mazin Dahmani was named Tournament MVP while Ashley Harris and Amalie Barr also made the all-tournament team. The Gauchos beat Rancho Cotate 49-38 in the championship game. It was their second win over the Cougars so far this season.

The Healdsburg boys won the Sutter Home Invitational at St. Helena over the weekend. Six-foot-8 senior center Graham MacDonald was named Tournament MVP after averaging 27 points per game in three blowout wins over Credo, Sonoma Academy and Fortuna. The Hounds are 4-1 heading into their home tournament, the Redwood Empire Invitational, this weekend.

The Healdsburg girls are also off to a strong start. They opened the season 7-1 but lost their past two games to finish fourth in the Gold Rush Classic.

The Cardinal Newman boys played in one of the toughest tournaments in the entire Bay Area over the weekend at the Chris Vontoure Classic at De La Salle. The Cardinals won their opener 67-57 over James Logan but settled for fourth after losses to host, and eventual champion, De La Salle (50-28) and Palma-Salinas (50-33). The Cardinals (1-2) were set to face Ukiah (3-1) on Tuesday before opening the Rose City Tournament against Armijo at Cardinal Newman on Thursday.

The Santa Rosa boys were 5-1 heading into a Tuesday matchup with Vintage coming off a second-place finish at the Wine County Classic at Napa High School over the weekend. The Panthers beat Bethel (73-39) and Napa (65-51) before falling to Archie Williams, formerly Drake, 58-41 in the championship game. Senior guard Will Logue (21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game) and sophomore guard Elijah Hansen (12.3 points and 5 rebounds per game) were named to the all-tournament team.

Behind an all-tourney effort from junior guard Finn Grace, the Windsor boys took third in the Wine Country Classic. Grace averaged 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over the weekend, when Windsor beat Vallejo (61-49), lost to Archie Williams (48-41) and beat Napa (49-40). Grace is averaging 20.2 and 6.8 rebounds for Windsor (3-3), which will face Clear Lake in the first round of REIBT on Wednesday.

