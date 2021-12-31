Prep basketball roundup: Windsor girls, Cloverdale boys win tournaments

Meredith Gilbertson scored 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as she led Windsor to a 59-32 win over Del Norte in the championship game of the Piver Holiday Classic on Thursday at Fort Bragg. For her efforts in the Jaguars’ 3-0 week, Gilbertson was named Tournament MVP.

Maddie West (10 points) and Skyler Westover (13 points) were all-tournament selections for Windsor, which ends its pre-league schedule with a 6-7 record heading into North Bay League-Oak play next week.

In other results, Ukiah kept it close but ultimately fell 43-38 to Dixon in the championship of the Pearl bracket of the West Coast Jamboree. The Wildcats drop to 10-4 heading into NBL-Oak play.

Casa Grande also dropped its West Coast Jamboree finale, a 47-39 loss to Buchanan in the seventh-place game. The Gauchos (9-5) will look to snap a three-game skid when they open Vine Valley Athletic League play against Sonoma Valley (5-6) next week.

Similarly, Rancho Cotate couldn’t come away from its final game of the Jamboree with a win, losing the seventh-place game 45-36 to Vintage. The Cougars end their non-league slate 7-9 overall.

Petaluma (3-8) was set to play Foothill in the championship game of the Garnet division but no result was reported.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale won the Head-Royce tournament on Thursday with a 46-38 win over Lick-Wilmerding in the championship game. Dylan Muller scored 19 points en route to being named Tournament MVP. Joe Faso, who made the all-tournament team, added 11 points.

The Eagles wrap their non-league schedule 10-0 overall ahead of North Central League I play.

Healdsburg suffered its fourth loss in five games as it stumbled 60-43 to San Rafael. The Hounds will enter NBL-Oak play at 7-5 overall.

