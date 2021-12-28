Prep basketball: Sonoma County Classic starts Tuesday; other teams hit the road for final non-league games

Tournament season is winding down as basketball league play approaches. But the final week of non-league plays is shaping up to feature an exciting slate.

The Montgomery boys will open the Chris Huber Memorial at Acalanes, featuring some of the top teams in the Bay Area, with a tough matchup against Redwood on Tuesday, while the Cardinal Newman girls will make the trip to San Diego for the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, another tournament with a loaded field.

The Ukiah, Petaluma, Rancho Cotate and Maria Carrillo girls will also be in attendance at the West Coast Jamboree taking place this week.

The headliner locally will be the Sonoma County Classic at Piner High School, historically one of the better boys basketball events in the region. Seven of the eight teams are from the area and the eighth, Archie Williams, is from Marin.

The tournament starts Tuesday and concludes with the championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Here’s a closer look at the field and the first-round games.

First round, Tuesday, Dec. 28

Game 1: Archie Williams vs. Ukiah, 4 p.m.: The school formerly known as Drake enters the tournament 8-0 and one of the likely favorites. Led by explosive 6-foot-7 senior forward Will Heimbrodt, the Falcons are averaging nearly 60 points per game on offense while allowing around only 40 on the defensive end. Earlier this season they beat Windsor (48-41) and Santa Rosa (58-41) en route to winning the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa and just last week they were listed at No. 20 in the San Francisco Chronicle’s Top 20.

Getting past the Falcons will be a tough challenge for the 7-4 Wildcats, who are coming off a third-place finish at the Stokes Tournament in Kelseyville two weekends ago. Junior Marcus Fenk, who is averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game, put up 15 points per contest over Ukiah’s three games in the Stokes. Senior Eian Macandog, Ukiah’s leading scorer, is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Winner plays winner of Game 2.

Game 2: Cardinal Newman vs. Petaluma, 5:30 p.m.:

Cardinal Newman's Sam Cline (3) drives for a score past Petaluma's Joseph Anakar (10), right, in the fourth quarter of a Rose City Tournament basketball final, played at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, December 11, 2021. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

The other game in the top half of the bracket features two of the best teams in the county. A rematch of the Rose City Classic, the Cardinals (5-7) will look to even the count after the Trojans (8-2) upended them 45-43 in a thrilling championship game.

The Cardinals have had a tough go since that meeting two weeks ago. They’ve lost four of their last five games, most recently a 54-45 loss to Marin Catholic on Thursday. But three of those losses came in the Mission Prep Classic in San Luis Obispo, which featured one of the toughest fields of any tournament in the state. The Cardinals did end their trip south with a win, topping tournament host Mission Prep 52-49 in their final game Wednesday. Their roster also recently got a boost with junior guard Gavin Vogenson, a Healdsburg transfer, clearing eligibility requirements after sitting out the start of the season. He scored 8 points in his season debut against Marin Catholic. He’ll add some needed depth to a backcourt that features junior Sam Cline, one of the best at this position in the county.

The Trojans had a different trajectory after that game, winning their next three contests before falling to St. Patrick-St. Vincent 63-55 in the championship of the Brett Callan Memorial at Casa Grande. But they rebounded nicely with a 54-49 win over Santa Rosa on Wednesday. Salim Arikat, Cole Garzoli, Andy Bai and Ryan Giacomini are players to watch.

Game 3: Santa Rosa vs. Casa Grande, 7 p.m.: The first game in the bottom half of the bracket features another solid matchup between two solid local teams.

Tory Cain scored 23 points in Casa Grande’s win over Washington. (GREG LANNERT PHOTO)

The Gauchos (5-3) finished third at the Callan with a big-time 54-44 win over Montgomery. Their lone loss of the tournament was to Petaluma, 64-59, in the semifinals. Since then, they picked up a 75-39 win over San Marin that saw Tory Cain go for 30 points.

The Panthers (7-5) meanwhile are looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to Rancho Cotate (73-57) and Petaluma (54-49). After a hot start, they’ve scuffled of late, losing three of their last four and five of their last seven but have wins over Rancho Cotate (74-69) and Tam (69-58) during that span. They’re led by senior guard Will Logue (16.9 points, 3.4 assists per game), sophomore wing Elijah Hansen (10.5 points, 38 percent from three) and senior forward David Prudhomme (9.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals per game).

Winner plays winner of Game 4.

Game 4: Piner vs. Maria Carrillo, 8:30 p.m.: The Prospectors and Pumas both enter this tournament hungry to get back into the win column.

The tournament hosts are coming off a fourth-place finish in the Windsor Holiday Shootout, with losses to eventual champion Redwood (61-37) and host Windsor (49-46). They’ve dropped three of their last four games dating back to a 30-point blowout to Montgomery at a tournament in Arcata. But the Prospectors (5-6) are in a good position to right the ship playing on their home court in front of their fans. Their leaders this year are sophomore guard Matt Erickson and senior guard Ladainian Kuok.

The Pumas (4-6) are coming off a seventh-place finish at Windsor’s tournament last week, with losses to Redwood (65-29) and Healdsburg (75-63) before a rout of Kennedy (72-44) in their finale. Senior guard Luc Guggiana and junior guard Cooper Wood will be players to watch.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.