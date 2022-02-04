Prep basketball: Sonoma Valley boys fall just short in loss to American Canyon

It only takes a possession or two to make a world of difference in basketball, and that turned out to be the difference in a contest that all but decided the Vine Valley Athletic League between the Sonoma Valley and American Canyon boys teams on Thursday.

The Dragons overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, but couldn’t generate another meaningful run to retake the lead in the waning minutes of the contest — ultimately falling to the Wolves in a 66-65 thriller in Sonoma on Thursday night.

With about 15.7 seconds left, Sonoma Valley closed the deficit to just two points before Will Breall immediately fouled an inbounds pass to Raekwon Bell.

Bell was sent to the line in a crucial single-bonus free-throw situation and hit both baskets to make it a four-point game.

“Watching Raekwon hit those free throws in the end, he’s struggled with that in the past,” American Canyon coach Scott Hayburn said. “What I saw was growth and maturity across the board in every way.”

Dom Girish, who led Sonoma Valley with 25 points, hustled down the floor and missed a 3-pointer, but his next attempt went in as the final horn sounded.

Dragons coach Mike Boles didn’t want to pin the loss on the final few minutes, pointing out there were several possessions during the contest which could have changed the final outcome.

“Basketball games typically have 140, 150 total possessions,” he said. “You can pick apart anything.”

Sonoma Valley, for its part, got off to a hot start, leading 18-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 11 at one point.

The Wolves would respond and whittle that deficit down to one when Jordan Nolan snuck behind the Sonoma Valley defense and hit a contested layup thanks to a nice pass from Max Parmigiani. That gave American Canyon its first lead of the half, which it took into the locker room at the break.

The Dragons would take the lead early in the third quarter, but eventually the Wolves regained the advantage — leading by 3 points heading into the fourth quarter — and wouldn’t trail again.

For Sonoma Valley, Anders Mathison added 16 points, Mike Breall finished with 12 and Grant Boydell had 10.

American Canyon's Hayburn said it will be mathematically impossible for the Wolves (17-6, 10-1 VVAL) to not win their first basketball league title in school history, as they only have one league game left and Sonoma Valley has two. American Canyon holds the tiebreaker against the Dragons after winning both league games between the two.

Boles told his team that although Thursday’s result stings due to the league-title ramifications, it won’t define them and their season is far from over.

“We still have a lot left and we’re going to bounce back,” Boles said.

The Dragons have three regular-season games left. They will host Petaluma on Saturday at 3 p.m. Next week, they’ll host Justin-Siena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and play at Vintage on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We got three seniors who are beloved by their teammates and their coaches,” Boles said. “We’re going to do everything in our hands to extend them and have them play as long as we possibly can.”