Prep basketball: Vine Valley Athletic League boys, girls all-league teams

With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the Vine Valley Athletic League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.

Here are the all-league boys and girls basketball teams.

Boys

Player of the Year

Travis Hightower, Sr., Justin-Siena

Defensive Player of the Year

Ben Jackson, Sr., Vintage

First Team

Vincent Jackson, Sr., Justin-Siena

CJ Mitchell, Sr., American Canyon

Ma'el Blunt, Sr., Justin-Siena

Elliott Blue, Jr., Petaluma

Grant Boydell, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Second Team

Jordan Giacomini, Sr., Casa Grande

Asher Cleary, Sr., Justin-Siena

Andy Bai, Jr., Petaluma

Kieran Mannion, Jr., Petaluma

Will Breall, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Honorable Mention

Nate Espejo, Sr., American Canyon

Noah Budu, Jr., American Canyon

Jayden Quintana, Jr., Napa

Dalton Armstrong, Sr., Petaluma

Miles MacPherson, Jr. Vintage

Girls

Player of the Year

Lola Martin, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Defensive Player of the Year

Siena Hoban, Jr., Sonoma Valley

First Team

Jazmine Fontilla, Sr., American Canyon

Marissa Brody, Jr., Casa Grande

Jamie McGaughey, Sr., Casa Grande

Jordan Washington, So., Justin-Siena

Lizzie Qui, Sr., Vintage

Second Team

Jeraline Haney, Sr., American Canyon

Kaniya Bryant, Jr., American Canyon

Trinity Wilkens, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Avery King, Sr., Casa Grande

Grace Geitner, Fr., Vintage

Honorable Mention

Rachel Galvin, Sr., Vintage

Lauren Keller, Fr., Justin-Siena

Sydney Martin, Jr., Petaluma

Isabella Jasso-Nelson, Sr., Napa

Presley Sorensen, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Mary Heun, Sr., Justin-Siena

Jordan Woodson, Fr., American Canyon

Anamaria Robertson, Jr. Casa Grande