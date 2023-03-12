Prep basketball: Vine Valley Athletic League boys, girls all-league teams
With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the Vine Valley Athletic League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.
Here are the all-league boys and girls basketball teams.
Boys
Player of the Year
Travis Hightower, Sr., Justin-Siena
Defensive Player of the Year
Ben Jackson, Sr., Vintage
First Team
Vincent Jackson, Sr., Justin-Siena
CJ Mitchell, Sr., American Canyon
Ma'el Blunt, Sr., Justin-Siena
Elliott Blue, Jr., Petaluma
Grant Boydell, Sr., Sonoma Valley
Second Team
Jordan Giacomini, Sr., Casa Grande
Asher Cleary, Sr., Justin-Siena
Andy Bai, Jr., Petaluma
Kieran Mannion, Jr., Petaluma
Will Breall, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Honorable Mention
Nate Espejo, Sr., American Canyon
Noah Budu, Jr., American Canyon
Jayden Quintana, Jr., Napa
Dalton Armstrong, Sr., Petaluma
Miles MacPherson, Jr. Vintage
Girls
Player of the Year
Lola Martin, Sr., Sonoma Valley
Defensive Player of the Year
Siena Hoban, Jr., Sonoma Valley
First Team
Jazmine Fontilla, Sr., American Canyon
Marissa Brody, Jr., Casa Grande
Jamie McGaughey, Sr., Casa Grande
Jordan Washington, So., Justin-Siena
Lizzie Qui, Sr., Vintage
Second Team
Jeraline Haney, Sr., American Canyon
Kaniya Bryant, Jr., American Canyon
Trinity Wilkens, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Avery King, Sr., Casa Grande
Grace Geitner, Fr., Vintage
Honorable Mention
Rachel Galvin, Sr., Vintage
Lauren Keller, Fr., Justin-Siena
Sydney Martin, Jr., Petaluma
Isabella Jasso-Nelson, Sr., Napa
Presley Sorensen, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Mary Heun, Sr., Justin-Siena
Jordan Woodson, Fr., American Canyon
Anamaria Robertson, Jr. Casa Grande
