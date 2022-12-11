Prep basketball: Windsor boys’ 2nd-half comeback comes up short

The Windsor boys mounted a furious second-half comeback Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to stop Justin-Siena from closing out a 61-50 win the Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament in Healdsburg.

The Braves (8-1) got off to a scorching start, leading 4-7 after the first quarter. Asher Cleary hit a couple of threes and Vincent Jackson added seven points.

“Just a very poor first quarter from us,” Windsor head coach Steve Kramer said. “A 24-7 first quarter against a very good team, it’s almost impossible to overcome.”

The Jaguars (4-4) started playing with more energy in the second, getting to the free-throw line and outscoring Justin-Siena 13-10. Finn Grace and Jayden Russotti went a combined six-for-six from the charity stripe in the second quarter. Windsor was still down by 14 at halftime, however, 34-20.

Coming out of the half, Windsor opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run en route to a 19-point quarter. More importantly, the Jaguars’ defense held the Braves to just 10 points yet again. Grace and Russotti both got hot, and suddenly Windsor was only down 44-39 heading into the final stretch.

“I was very proud of our effort in the second, and especially the third quarter,” Kramer said. “Once we settled down a little bit, stopped turning it over, made some shots and strung together a few stops, we got back into it ... very proud of our effort.”

The fourth quarter was as back and forth as it gets. Windsor kept clawing back, but Justin-Siena always had an answer. Jackson hit a dagger three-pointer with 3:02 left, which was followed by an and-1 conversion by Ma’el Blunt to make the score 60-46.

Jackson led all scorers with 24 points, while Cleary added 11 points.

For the Jaguars, Russotti led the scoring with 21 points. Grace had 16 points.

Windsor will next travel to Casa Grande Thursday for the Brett Callan Tournament. The Jaguars face Washington (San Francisco) in their opening game.

Earlier Saturday, Ukiah beat Healdsburg 59-41 to earn third place at the tournament.

In a matchup between two of the NBL-Redwood’s top teams, it was the Wildcats (8-1) who started out in hot form. Tony Zacarias (20 points) hit two three-pointers in the first quarter alone and Ukiah’s defense held the Greyhounds (6-2) to just five points.

They’ve given us a different look than what we’ve seen so far, and it showed,” Healdsburg head coach Jacob Pruitt said. “A more conservative three-two zone. It’s good; our guys got to see and rough it out a little bit. I like where we stand.”

It wasn’t until the end of the second quarter that Healdsburg started to knock down shots. Their only problem was that Ukiah answered every bucket. The Wildcats held a 26-13 advantage at halftime.

The Greyhounds’ second half was much better than the first. They scored 12 points in the third quarter and 16 points in the fourth. Sam Vanden Heuvel (15 points), who was held scoreless in the first quarter, buried a couple of threes.

Thatcher Little then lit up the fourth, as he called his own number and hit three triples. Ukiah, however, had six players on the score sheet in the fourth and they held on comfortably for the win.

“We knew Healdsburg, in the first two games of the tournament, came out really hard, so we tried to meet that intensity right away,” Ukiah head coach Dwayne Nelson said. “It worked, obviously, and it helps when you make a few shots, too.”

Zacarias led all scorers with 20 points. Marcus Fenk added 11 and Thomas Durnil had 10 for Ukiah.

Little had nine points for the Greyhounds.

This is only the first meeting between these two squads, as they will play each other twice more in league play.

