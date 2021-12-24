Prep basketball: Windsor boys beat Piner for 3rd place in home tournament

Third place is always worth fighting for.

In a battle between a pair of Sonoma County high school teams, Windsor edged out Piner 49-46 in the third-place game of the Windsor Holiday Shootout on Thursday.

The Jaguars (7-9) used a big fourth quarter where they outscored the Prospectors (5-5) by six points after Piner rebounded from a halftime deficit in the third quarter. The Prospectors took a seven-point deficit and turned it into a three-point lead going into the fourth.

“It’s good to come out on the better end of a close game,” Windsor coach Paul Holland said. “A lot of credit goes to Piner. It really could have gone either way.”

Windsor fell to Carlmont of Belmont in the semifinals 50-49 on Wednesday.

“We had two really good shots at the end, we just missed at the end,” Holland said of Wednesday’s result. “We hit a three, they hit a three. That happened twice. We were up and they hit a three and that’s what gave them the one-point lead. We had a couple of shots and they just didn’t fall.”

Holland commended his team for coming back after such a close loss the night before to win Thursday’s game that was just as close.

“I’m very pleased with the ways the boys competed,” Holland said. “To lose by one point and then have to come out and compete against a tough Piner team, I was very pleased with the effort they put forth.”

Windsor’s Finn Grace, averaging 20 points per game, had 15 in Thursday’s win. Grace finished with 29 against Carlmont on Wednesday.

Also for the Jaguars, Jayden Russotti had 14 points on Thursday. Jackson Earl added 11 points.

For the Prospectors, Ladanian Kuok had 17 points and Matt Erickson added 16.

Windsor will host Santa Rosa in the first North Bay League Redwood division contest on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Jaguars played a heavy tournament schedule in the preseason and will not play between now and the new year. They played 12 games so far this season on the road.

Piner fell into the tournament’s third-place game following a 61-37 loss to Redwood on Wednesday night. Kuok had 10 points in that contest.

In Thursday’s tournament championship game, Redwood defeated Carlmont 57-53.

The Prospectors will host the Sonoma County Classic next week starting on Tuesday. Their first NBL-Redwood matchup is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Vincent de Paul.

The Sonoma County Classic features Ukiah, Archie Williams, Cardinal Newman, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo in addition to the Prospectors.

Tuesday schedule is as follows: Ukiah vs. Archie Williams at 4 p.m., Newman vs. Petaluma at 5:30 p.m., Santa Rosa vs. Casa Grande at 7 p.m. and Piner vs. Maria Carrillo at 8:30 p.m.