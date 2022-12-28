Prep boys basketball: 41st Sonoma County Classic features talented local field

Some of Sonoma County’s best boys basketball teams will be squaring off this week at Piner High School in the 41st annual Sonoma County Classic, running Wednesday through Friday.

Three of the top five teams in The Press Democrat’s rankings are featured in the eight-team field. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (12-0) will look to defend its title and keep its perfect record intact heading into league play the following week.

No. 3 Piner (10-1) and No. 5 Ukiah (12-1) could be on a collision course for a marquee second-round matchup if both teams can win their openers Wednesday.

The Wildcats will have a tough challenge against Petaluma (6-4), which barely lost to No. 2 Windsor (10-4) in overtime last week and is currently on the bubble of being ranked.

The Cardinals could also have a big semifinal matchup against Christopher-Gilroy (7-2) from the Central Coast Section.

The Cougars will have to get past Santa Rosa (5-4) first, and the Cardinals past Eureka (5-4), but that Thursday matchup could be one of the better games of the tournament.

Full schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 1: Christopher-Gilroy (7-2) vs. Santa Rosa (5-6), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Cardinal Newman (12-0) vs. Eureka (5-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Petaluma (6-4) vs. Ukiah (12-1), 7 p.m.

Game 4: Piner (10-1) vs. Casa Grande (3-6), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 4 p.m.

Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m.

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

7th place, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

3rd place, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

