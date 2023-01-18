Prep boys basketball rankings: Cardinal Newman remains No. 1 after topsy-turvy week

To say this past week was exciting is a huge understatement.

There was a lot to think about for this week’s prep boys basketball rankings, as certain scenarios played out that didn’t make judging the local slate of squads any easier.

Ultimately, the only switch within the top five was Piner moving up to three and Montgomery down to No. 4:

1. Cardinal Newman (19-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 2-1, beat Santa Rosa 55-26 and then-No. 4 Piner 53-52 in OT; lost to No. 2 Windsor 51-48

Next up: at No. 4 Montgomery (14-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Windsor (15-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 1-1, lost to then No. 3 Montgomery 58-53, beat No. 1 Cardinal Newman 51-48

Next up: at No. 3 Piner (15-4), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Piner (15-4)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-1, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 53-52 in OT, beat then-No. 3 Montgomery 43-29

Next up: vs. No. 2 Windsor (15-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Montgomery (14-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 2-1, beat Analy 46-40 and No. 2 Windsor 58-53; lost to then-No. 3 Piner 43-29

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (19-1), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Ukiah (16-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 1-0, beat Elsie Allen 68-12

Next up: at Healdsburg (12-8), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Petaluma (11-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 4-0, beat Vintage 72-65, Casa Grande 58-40, Napa 76-33 and Sonoma Valley 59-48

Next up: vs. American Canyon (10-7), Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Cloverdale (14-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-0, beat St. Helena 61-46, Middletown 57-42 and Kelseyville 57-40

Next up: played Clear Lake (12-5) late Tuesday; vs. Willits (1-10), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Analy (12-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1, lost to then No. 3 Montgomery 46-40, beat Santa Rosa 44-25

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (4-12), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Healdsburg (12-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-2, lost to Rancho Cotate 43-39 and Marin Academy 60-54; beat Elsie Allen 46-30

Next up: vs. No. 5 Ukiah (16-4), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

It was a positive week for the Prospectors. Although they went 1-1 on the week, they beat Monty convincingly and took No. 1 Cardinal Newman to overtime in a one-point loss. A rematch with Windsor is looming for Piner.

Despite losing to Montgomery earlier in the week, Windsor held firm at the No. 2 spot thanks to their win at Cardinal Newman. The top-ranked Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, but it wasn’t enough to slide down a spot.

Two bubble teams that are trending even higher are Cloverdale and Petaluma. Both teams went undefeated last week ― Cloverdale at 3-0 and Petaluma 4-0.

The Eagles and Trojans are in first place in their respective leagues and continued momentum could possibly see either crack the top five soon.

