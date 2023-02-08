Prep boys basketball rankings: Final list sees new team on top

The final boys basketball rankings of the season are here — and there’s a shake-up following the final week of the regular season.

First, let’s start with the shift at the top of the list, with a new No. 1 team for the first time this season.

Windsor takes the top spot after beating Cardinal Newman in the final regular-season game and earning a share of the North Bay League Oak division title.

Another key factor in the move is the fact that the Jaguars also beat the Cardinals earlier this season, so the win ensured a sweep for Windsor.

Another shift is in the Nos. 3 and 4 slots, where Montgomery and Piner switch places yet again.

It was a tough final week of the regular season for the Prospectors, as they went 0-2 with losses to both Newman and Montgomery. That drops them down to 4, and Montgomery, despite losing to Windsor earlier in the week, moves up to 3.

Ukiah, the NBL-Redwood champion, stays put at 5 despite rallying back from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Healdsburg last week.

While there was consideration about moving the Wildcats into the top 4 after that win, their head-to-head loss to Piner earlier in the season makes that difficult.

Cloverdale is the next team up and is currently on a 13-game win streak. While their 21-2 record is enticing, their strength of schedule doesn’t come close to that of teams in the top 5.

1. Windsor (20-6)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 2-0; beat then-No. 4 Montgomery 64-52 and then-No. 1 Cardinal Newman 53-49.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Piner in league tournament action, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

2. Cardinal Newman (24-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 1-1; beat then No. 3 Piner 59-50; lost to then-No. 2 Windsor 53-49.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Montgomery in league tournament action, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

3. Montgomery (19-7)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-1; lost to then-No. 2 Windsor 64-52; beat then No. 3 Piner 54-42.

Next up: at No. 2 Cardinal Newman in league tournament action, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

4. Piner (18-7)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 0-2; lost to then-No. 1 Cardinal Newman 59-50 and then-No. 4 Montgomery 54-42.

Next up: at No. 1 Windsor in league tournament action, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

5. Ukiah (22-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 1-0; beat Healdsburg 48-46.

Next up: vs. St. Vincent in league tournament action, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Cloverdale (21-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0; beat St. Helena 56-48 and Middletown 57-48

Next up: played Kelseyville late Tuesday; at Clear Lake Thursday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (16-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-1; beat Napa 73-55 and American Canyon 57-51; lost to Justin-Siena 61-48.

Next up: vs. American Canyon in league tournament action, Wednesday.

Healdsburg (15-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1; beat Elsie Allen 55-31; lost to No. 5 Ukiah 48-46.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate in tournament action, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Analy (15-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0; beat Santa Rosa 66-61 (OT).

Next up: N/A.

