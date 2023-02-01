Prep boys basketball rankings: No change, but much to play for in final week

It’s certainly been an exciting basketball season.

And while The Press Democrat’s latest boys team rankings stay the same as last week’s, the excitement just might build even more in the final week of play.

The big shocker this past week was Analy’s win over No. 2 Windsor. Despite the loss, the Jaguars stay in the top two, and are one game behind No. 1 Cardinal Newman in the North Bay League Oak division race. The best part is? They play each other the last game of the season.

Windsor will have to get past No. 4 Montgomery and Newman will need to beat No. 3 Piner. Both of those squads had undefeated weeks last week.

Ukiah, who has a steel grip on the five spot in the rankings, clinched the NBL-Redwood title this past week for the first time in 30 years. While that may warrant a move up, earlier losses to teams in the top four hurts the Wildcats.

Elsewhere, Cloverdale is knocking on the door of an NCL I league title, going 11-0 in league so far and 2-0 last week. Right behind the Eagles is Petaluma, which has surged into second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League thanks to a 3-0 week.

This week’s rankings:

1. Cardinal Newman (23-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 2-0; beat Maria Carrillo 48-25 and Santa Rosa 72-21.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Piner, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Windsor (18-6)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 1-1; beat Santa Rosa 51-45 and lost to Analy 53-48.

Next up: at No. 4 Montgomery, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Piner (18-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 2-0; beat Analy 47-42 and Maria Carrillo 55-41.

Next up: at No. 1 Cardinal Newman, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Montgomery (18-6)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 3-0; beat Maria Carrillo 47-25, Santa Rosa 59-42 and Analy 54-41.

Next up: vs. No. 2 Windsor, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Ukiah (21-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 2-0; beat Rancho Cotate 47-41 and Elsie Allen 60-37; clinched NBL-Redwood title.

Next up: vs. Healdsburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Cloverdale (19-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0; beat Lower Lake 69-48 and Fort Bragg 73-34.

Next up: at St. Helena, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (14-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-0; beat Sonoma Valley 72-69 (OT), Vintage 56-43 and Casa Grande 74-46.

Next up: at Napa, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Healdsburg (14-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0; beat St. Vincent 48-36 and Rancho Cotate 47-44.

Next up: vs. Elsie Allen, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Analy (14-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-3; lost to No. 3 Piner 47-42, No. 4 Montgomery 54-41 and Pinole Valley 74-69; beat No. 2 Windsor 53-48.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

