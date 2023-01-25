Prep boys basketball rankings: No movement within top 5

Going into the final weeks of the Sonoma County high school basketball regular season, this is how the top five in The Press Democrat’s rankings have shaken out.

While last week’s matchups didn’t have nearly the same excitement as the previous week, the results could still have huge implications down the road.

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals, as they’ve done all season, survived. This time it was in the form of beating No. 4 Montgomery 51-49. The Cardinals hold onto the top spot.

No. 2 Windsor took care of business, beating third-ranked Piner as well as Maria Carrillo. The Prospectors, meanwhile, bounced back with a nice win over Santa Rosa.

No. 5 Ukiah made some noise by beating Healdsburg, the Wildcats’ best competition this season in the North Bay League Redwood. division. However, they stay put for another week at 5.

On the back end, Cloverdale continues to tear up the NCL I, going 3-0 this past week. We’ll see if the Eagles can keep it rolling this week.

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 2-0, beat then-No. 4 Montgomery 51-49 and Analy 50-24.

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (5-14), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Windsor (17-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 2-0, beat No. 3 Piner 61-50 and Maria Carrillo 61-38.

Next up: Played Santa Rosa (7-14) late Tuesday; vs. Analy (13-8) Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Piner (16-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 1-1, lost to No. 2 Windsor 61-50 and beat Santa Rosa 64-41.

Next up: Played at Analy (13-8) late Tuesday; vs. Maria Carrillo (5-14), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Montgomery (15-6)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-1, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 51-49 and beat American Canyon 59-29.

Next up: Played at Maria Carrillo (5-14) late Tuesday; vs. Santa Rosa (7-14), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Ukiah (19-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 3-0, beat Healdsburg 51-48, St. Vincent de Paul 59-38 and Swett 50-38.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (10-12), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble:

Cloverdale (17-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-0, beat Clear Lake 64-41, Willits 69-37, and Roseland University Prep 59-35.

Next up: Played Lower Lake (8-11) late Tuesday; vs. Fort Bragg (1-11), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Petaluma (11-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-2, lost to American Canyon 84-76 and Justin-Siena 56-41.

Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (10-11), Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Analy (13-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-1, beat Maria Carrillo 52-50 in OT and lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 50-24.

Next up: Played No. 3 Piner (16-5) late Tuesday; at No. 2 Windsor (17-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Healdsburg (12-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-1, lost to No. 5 Ukiah 51-48

Next up: vs. St. Vincent de Paul, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.