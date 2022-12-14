Subscribe

Prep boys basketball season preview: A look at Sonoma County’s top teams, players for the 2022-23 season

In the North Bay League Oak division, league play begins Wednesday with a marquee showdown.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2022, 4:00PM
The high school basketball season in Sonoma County is well underway as we quickly reach mid-December.

Teams are still working their way through preseason games and tournaments, but for the North Bay League Oak division, league play begins Wednesday with a marquee showdown.

The Oak features seven teams this year — Healdsburg dropped down to the Redwood while Piner and Analy moved up — and the first two league games will be held this week, with the rest of the slate to follow in January — when the Redwood is also set to start.

The Oak starts league play off with a bang Wednesday with Montgomery playing at Cardinal Newman, the best boys basketball rivalry in the county.

Here’s a closer look at some of the top teams in the NBL Oak and Redwood divisions, the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Central League I.

NBL-Oak

Montgomery, Cardinal Newman and Windsor are slated to be the Oak’s top teams, but with Piner and Analy up from the Redwood, every night should be battle in league play.

The Vikings are the reigning Oak champs after going 10-0 in league play and 20-6 overall. They made it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs but have since graduated center Nolan Bessire — last year’s league MVP — and Turner Perkins, the Defensive Player of the Year.

Even with those losses, Montgomery returns First-Team All-League guard Donovan Hawkins and Second-Team selection Caden DeVries, along with a host of talented role players.

The Cardinals will be right up there with the Vikings. They return their top two scorers, Sam Cline and Gavin Vogenson, who made First- and Second-Team, respectively, from last year’s 15-12 team that was bounced in the first round of the NCS playoffs.

The Jaguars also bring back their top two scorers in senior guards Finn Grace and Jayden Russotti. Grace was a First-Team selection and Russotti a Second-Teamer for the 12-15 Jaguars who finished third in league last year.

NBL-Redwood

Healdsburg and Ukiah appear to be the favorites, but Rancho Cotate could also be in that mix. The Wildcats established themselves as the early front-runners after beating up on the Greyhounds 59-41 in a tournament over the weekend. Ukiah finished fourth in the Redwood last year but return First-Team guard and football star Marcus Fenk returns and does Honorable Mention selection Tony Zacarias.

The Greyhounds, who dropped down from the Oak, graduated First-Team center Graham MacDonald and All-League Honorable Mention guard Sebastian Leffew but return Honorable Mention selection Sam Vanden Heuvel and 6-foot-6 center/forward Max Hubbell.

VVAL

Justin-Siena is the team to beat in the VVAL, as the Braves return all five starters from last year’s team that made it to the championship game of the CIF State Division 4 playoffs.

While Petaluma loses a few big pieces from last year, including First-Team selection Salim Arikat, the Trojans return a bunch of young guards who should make them the top Sonoma County team in the league. Watch out for juniors Andy Bai, Kieran Mannion, Elliot Blue and Rowan Calhoun.

NCL I

Cloverdale won its first 20 games of the season last year en route to capturing the NCL I title and making an appearance in the CIF State Division 5 playoffs. The Eagles graduated League MVP Dylan Muller and two First-Team selections in Joe Faso and Gabe Wlodarczyk, but could be in store for another strong season thanks to a few key returners. Center Casey Lemley and forward Caden Axell, a Second-Team selection, both return for their senior seasons, but the headliner may be sophomore Tatum Kurpinsky. The freshman guard/forward was a stud on varsity last year.

Best of the rest

Piner jumps up to the Oak after winning the Redwood division title last year. The Prospectors bring back First-Teamer and Defensive Player of the Year Kansh Singh and Second-Teamer Matt Erickson. Senior center Dave Baraka, listed at 6-foot-6, should also be a big factor for the Prospectors.

Analy finished second to Piner in the Redwood last year and returns First-Teamer and leading scorer Gavin Reid, 6-foot-9 center Calum Rutherford and a group of talented reserves.

Santa Rosa lost quite a bit of talent to graduation but could be in the mix most nights in Oak play with players like Elijah Hansen, Zoran Peacocke and Arlo Mischke — as could Maria Carrillo, which has good talent in Spencer Hubenette, Xander Ong and Nathan Dipman.

St. Vincent won 15 games last year and made the playoffs in its second season under legendary coach Tom Bonfigli. The former longtime Cardinal Newman head coach needs 10 more wins to move into No. 6 all-time in career wins in California history.

Sonoma Valley graduated star guard Dom Girish, the reigning league MVP who is now playing at Division II Colorado School of Mines, and Second-Team selection Anders Mathison, but returns guard/forward Will Breall, who averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last year.

Casa Grande lost most of its starters to graduation and has a new coach in Pat Fahy. The Gauchos don’t have a ton of varsity experience but will be led by senior returner Jordan Giacomini and should only get better as the season goes on.

Players to watch

Sam Cline, Sr., G, Cardinal Newman

First-Team All-League returner, averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds per game.

Gavin Vogenson, Sr., G/F, Cardinal Newman

Second-Team All-League returner, averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 assists per game.

Caden DeVries, Jr., G, Montgomery

Second-Team All-League returner, 6-3 two-way guard who can shoot and facilitate.

Donovan Hawkins, Sr., G, Montgomery

First-Team All-League returner, 6-2 guard deadly from the outside and a capable defender.

Finn Grace, Sr., G/F, Windsor

First-Team All-League returner, led NBL-Oak in scoring at 18.9 points per game.

Jayden Russotti, Sr., G, Windsor

Second-Team All-League returner, averaged 12.4 points as a junior.

Gavin Reid, Sr., G, Analy

First-Team All-League returner, 6-3 guard with unlimited range, averaged 15 points per game as a junior.

Kansh Singh, Sr., G, Piner

First-Team All-League returner and reigning NBL-Redwood Defensive Player of the Year.

Sam Vanden Heuvel, Sr., G, Healdsburg

Honorable Mention returner, crafty guard with a deft shooting touch inside and out.

Marcus Fenk, Sr., G/F, Ukiah

First-Team All-League returner, led team with 12.2 points, 6 rebounds per game.

Kieran Mannion, Jr., G, Petaluma

Honorable Mention All-League returner.

Will Breall, Jr., G/F, Sonoma Valley

Honorable Mention All-League returner, averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Tatum Kurpinsky, So., G, Cloverdale

Returning freshman starter, 6-3 guard who can shoot and defend.

Also keep an eye on

Drew Krilich, Sr., F/C, Cardinal Newman

Jordan Giacomini, Sr., G, Casa Grande

Caden Axell, Sr., F, Cloverdale

Casey Lemley, Sr., F/C, Cloverdale

Sammy Williams, Jr., G, Elsie Allen

Harry Hubbell, Sr., F/C, Healdsburg

Nathan Dipman, Jr., F, Maria Carrillo

Spencer Hubenette, Sr., G, Maria Carrillo

Izeyah Wright, Jr., F, Montgomery

Bobby McGovern, Jr., F, Montgomery

Will Grafe, Jr., G, Montgomery

Andy Bai, Jr., G, Petaluma

Elliot Blue, Jr., G, Petaluma

Rowan Calhoun, Jr., G/F, Petaluma

Dave Baraka, Jr., F/C, Piner

Theo McDowell, Jr., G/F, Piner

Matt Erickson, Jr., G, Piner

Cheveyo Vega, Sr., G, Rancho Cotate

Jaeden Gumanday, Sr., G, Rancho Cotate

Isaac Candelaria, Sr., G, Rancho Cotate

Nolan Frost, Sr., F, Santa Rosa

Elijah Hansen, Jr., G/F, Santa Rosa

Peyton Stroud, Sr., G, Sonoma Academy

Sebastian Andrade, Jr., G, St. Vincent

Tony Zacarias, Jr., G/F, Ukiah

Joseph Campbell, Jr., F, Windsor

Hayden Anderson, So., G, Windsor

