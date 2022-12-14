Prep boys basketball season preview: A look at Sonoma County’s top teams, players for the 2022-23 season

The high school basketball season in Sonoma County is well underway as we quickly reach mid-December.

Teams are still working their way through preseason games and tournaments, but for the North Bay League Oak division, league play begins Wednesday with a marquee showdown.

The Oak features seven teams this year — Healdsburg dropped down to the Redwood while Piner and Analy moved up — and the first two league games will be held this week, with the rest of the slate to follow in January — when the Redwood is also set to start.

The Oak starts league play off with a bang Wednesday with Montgomery playing at Cardinal Newman, the best boys basketball rivalry in the county.

Here’s a closer look at some of the top teams in the NBL Oak and Redwood divisions, the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Central League I.

NBL-Oak

Montgomery, Cardinal Newman and Windsor are slated to be the Oak’s top teams, but with Piner and Analy up from the Redwood, every night should be battle in league play.

The Vikings are the reigning Oak champs after going 10-0 in league play and 20-6 overall. They made it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs but have since graduated center Nolan Bessire — last year’s league MVP — and Turner Perkins, the Defensive Player of the Year.

Even with those losses, Montgomery returns First-Team All-League guard Donovan Hawkins and Second-Team selection Caden DeVries, along with a host of talented role players.

The Cardinals will be right up there with the Vikings. They return their top two scorers, Sam Cline and Gavin Vogenson, who made First- and Second-Team, respectively, from last year’s 15-12 team that was bounced in the first round of the NCS playoffs.

The Jaguars also bring back their top two scorers in senior guards Finn Grace and Jayden Russotti. Grace was a First-Team selection and Russotti a Second-Teamer for the 12-15 Jaguars who finished third in league last year.

NBL-Redwood

Healdsburg and Ukiah appear to be the favorites, but Rancho Cotate could also be in that mix. The Wildcats established themselves as the early front-runners after beating up on the Greyhounds 59-41 in a tournament over the weekend. Ukiah finished fourth in the Redwood last year but return First-Team guard and football star Marcus Fenk returns and does Honorable Mention selection Tony Zacarias.

The Greyhounds, who dropped down from the Oak, graduated First-Team center Graham MacDonald and All-League Honorable Mention guard Sebastian Leffew but return Honorable Mention selection Sam Vanden Heuvel and 6-foot-6 center/forward Max Hubbell.

VVAL

Justin-Siena is the team to beat in the VVAL, as the Braves return all five starters from last year’s team that made it to the championship game of the CIF State Division 4 playoffs.

While Petaluma loses a few big pieces from last year, including First-Team selection Salim Arikat, the Trojans return a bunch of young guards who should make them the top Sonoma County team in the league. Watch out for juniors Andy Bai, Kieran Mannion, Elliot Blue and Rowan Calhoun.

NCL I

Cloverdale won its first 20 games of the season last year en route to capturing the NCL I title and making an appearance in the CIF State Division 5 playoffs. The Eagles graduated League MVP Dylan Muller and two First-Team selections in Joe Faso and Gabe Wlodarczyk, but could be in store for another strong season thanks to a few key returners. Center Casey Lemley and forward Caden Axell, a Second-Team selection, both return for their senior seasons, but the headliner may be sophomore Tatum Kurpinsky. The freshman guard/forward was a stud on varsity last year.

Best of the rest

Piner jumps up to the Oak after winning the Redwood division title last year. The Prospectors bring back First-Teamer and Defensive Player of the Year Kansh Singh and Second-Teamer Matt Erickson. Senior center Dave Baraka, listed at 6-foot-6, should also be a big factor for the Prospectors.

Analy finished second to Piner in the Redwood last year and returns First-Teamer and leading scorer Gavin Reid, 6-foot-9 center Calum Rutherford and a group of talented reserves.

Santa Rosa lost quite a bit of talent to graduation but could be in the mix most nights in Oak play with players like Elijah Hansen, Zoran Peacocke and Arlo Mischke — as could Maria Carrillo, which has good talent in Spencer Hubenette, Xander Ong and Nathan Dipman.

St. Vincent won 15 games last year and made the playoffs in its second season under legendary coach Tom Bonfigli. The former longtime Cardinal Newman head coach needs 10 more wins to move into No. 6 all-time in career wins in California history.