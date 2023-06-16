Prep boys golf: NBL, VVAL All-League teams

Here are the All-League boys golfs teams from the North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.

NBL-Oak

Player of the Year:

Alex LemMon, Sr., Maria Carrillo

First team:

Will Hoff, Sr., Windsor

Nick Savano, Jr., Windsor

Ryan Bello, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Cambron Nevill, Jr., Analy

Kellen, Collins, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Dean LemMon, Sr., Maria Carrillo

JJ Scott, Sr., Windsor

Second team:

Jake Latz, So., Windsor

Sam Wright, Jr., Windsor

Justin Sullivan, Jr., Maria Carrillo

William Carlson, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Francesco Reale, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Yubin Halliday , So., Maria Carrillo

Jared Roy, So., Cardinal Newman

NBL-Redwood

Player of the Year:

Owen Behrens, Sr., Healdsburg

First team:

Jack Selvage, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Omar Vasquez, Sr., Piner

Logan Christian, So., Rancho Cotate

Bode Gower, So., Ukiah

Evan Lodge, So., Ukiah

Second team:

Hudson Stipp, Jr., St. Vincent

Aiden Overdorf, Sr., Healdsburg

Grahame Highfield, So., Healdsburg

VVAL

Player of the Year:

Kyle Krupp, Petaluma

All-League:

Trevor Gass, Petaluma

Jared Mellinger, Sonoma Valley

Maxwell Retterer, Sonoma Valley

Jack Keller, Justin Siena

Charlie Keller, Justin Siena

Andrew Crist, Justin Siena

Thomas Walder, Vintage

James Stuart, Vintage

Aiden Smith, Casa Grande

Brandon Torres, American Canyon

