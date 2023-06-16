Prep boys golf: NBL, VVAL All-League teams
Here are the All-League boys golfs teams from the North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.
NBL-Oak
Player of the Year:
Alex LemMon, Sr., Maria Carrillo
First team:
Will Hoff, Sr., Windsor
Nick Savano, Jr., Windsor
Ryan Bello, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Cambron Nevill, Jr., Analy
Kellen, Collins, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Dean LemMon, Sr., Maria Carrillo
JJ Scott, Sr., Windsor
Second team:
Jake Latz, So., Windsor
Sam Wright, Jr., Windsor
Justin Sullivan, Jr., Maria Carrillo
William Carlson, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Francesco Reale, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Yubin Halliday , So., Maria Carrillo
Jared Roy, So., Cardinal Newman
NBL-Redwood
Player of the Year:
Owen Behrens, Sr., Healdsburg
First team:
Jack Selvage, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Omar Vasquez, Sr., Piner
Logan Christian, So., Rancho Cotate
Bode Gower, So., Ukiah
Evan Lodge, So., Ukiah
Second team:
Hudson Stipp, Jr., St. Vincent
Aiden Overdorf, Sr., Healdsburg
Grahame Highfield, So., Healdsburg
VVAL
Player of the Year:
Kyle Krupp, Petaluma
All-League:
Trevor Gass, Petaluma
Jared Mellinger, Sonoma Valley
Maxwell Retterer, Sonoma Valley
Jack Keller, Justin Siena
Charlie Keller, Justin Siena
Andrew Crist, Justin Siena
Thomas Walder, Vintage
James Stuart, Vintage
Aiden Smith, Casa Grande
Brandon Torres, American Canyon
