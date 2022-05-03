Prep boys golf: Petaluma NBL tournament helps shape postseason

It was a challenging day at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma on Monday as a sustained wind blew during the North Bay League boys’ postseason qualifier tournament.

With frequent wind gusts estimated at 20-25 mph throughout the five hours of play in the afternoon/early evening, the blustery conditions favored golfers with experience in the wind and a stroke that adapted to the conditions, according to Montgomery coach and tournament director Jess Stimack.

“A guy with experience does well in the wind, as well as a low-ball hitter that controls spin and trajectory,” Stimack said. “Distance control and shot-shaping is rewarded in high winds.”

Stimack said there were no real surprises among the order of the 18 finishers — 15 from the NBL-Redwood and three from the NBL-Oak.

Only the top three individual golfers from each league division automatically advance to the North Coast Section Division 2 championship/individual qualifier on May 9 at Valley of the Moon Club in Santa Rosa.

Typically, the top 12 golfers from the NCS tournament move on to the CIF/NorCal Tournament of Champions, which will be held May 16 at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.

The Maria Carrillo (Oak) and Ukiah (Redwood) teams automatically advanced to the Division 2 qualifier since they won their respective leagues’ regular season. Thus, individual golfers from those two schools were not at Monday’s event.

Monday’s top three finishers from the NBL-Oak automatically advancing to the NCS Division 2 qualifier were Will Hoff of Windsor (75), Kellen Collins of Cardinal Newman (75) and Nick Savano of Windsor (79).

“Will Hoff had a stretch on the back nine that was a little bit of a roller-coaster,” Stimack said. “Collins was probably steadier. According to other coaches, he got less birdies and bogies and more pars.”

Hoff was one over par on the front nine and two over par on his wild back nine (three pars, three birdies, two double-bogeys and one bogey).

Cardinal Newman is a candidate for an at-large team bid, which will be decided on Wednesday by the NCS selection committee, of which Stimack is a member. He said it Newman is very likely to get that bid.

If so, Collins would automatically qualify as part of the Cardinals’ squad, opening up a spot for Monday’s fourth-place finisher from the Oak.

Fourth place was a tie between Max Townsend of Santa Rosa and Tommy Bollinger of West County, both with scores of 80. Should the Cardinals get the at-large bid, Townsend would be guaranteed to move on to the NCS, having won a scorecard playoff on Monday over Bollinger.

However, Stimack said NBL Commissioner Jan Billing told him that the Oak division might have five golfers selected by the NCS committee instead of three. This will be decided by the NCS committee on Wednesday.

If five Oak golfers are selected and Cardinal Newman is selected as an at-large team, then Townsend, Bollinger and sixth-place finisher JJ Scott of Windsor (81) would all qualify for the NCS.

Ryan Bello of Cardinal Newman, one of Sonoma County’s top high school golfers, did not participate on Monday due to sickness. However, he will go to the NCS if the Cardinals get the at-large bid.

The Redwood division only entered four golfers but Healdsburg’s Owen Behrens missed the event due to an academic test, leaving the three remaining golfers — Hudson Stipp of St. Vincent (96), Logan Christian of Rancho Cotate (98) and Jack Selvage of Rancho Cotate (103). The three just had to finish the course to qualify for the NCS.

The imbalance between the leagues and the number of qualifiers in future years from each is under discussion by the NBL and its coaches, according to Stimack.

“There is not a lot of competition in the Redwood,” Stimack said.

With an agreed-upon 20 golfers allowed in Monday’s NBL qualifier tournament, each league theoretically could have sent 10 golfers. However, the Redwood had only three golfers total from two schools, with Ukiah already qualifying, no players from Piner and Healdsburg’s Behrens dropping out.

Elsie Allen doesn’t have a boys’ golf program. The small group from the Redwood left the remaining 16 spots for golfers from Oak schools.

Monday’s tournament provided a stark contrast between the two leagues. The results underscore that the Oak division has more talent with a deeper pool of golfers than the Redwood. The top Redwood golfer (Stipp) would have finished 13th in the field of 18 had the leagues been combined.