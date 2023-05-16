There was a moment Monday when Will Hoff thought his high school golf career was coming to an end.

The Windsor senior and UC Santa Barbara signee opened his round at the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship at Foxtail North Golf Course in Rohnert Park with a triple bogey. He rallied back to finish two-over par 74 for the round but entered the clubhouse unsure if he did enough to advance.

When the other 144 golfers were finished, Hoff was in a four-way tie for the final qualifying spot for NorCals. A playoff ensued, which Hoff ended quickly. He went four iron-sand wedge to 10 feet on hole No. 10, a short par four, and drained the birdie putt to punch his ticket to the NorCal Regional Championship next week at Berkeley Country Club.

“It feels really good,” Hoff said Tuesday of qualifying for NorCals. “At a certain point during the day I was like, ‘Dang, this could be my last high school round ever,’ and that kind of pushed me to get a couple birdies coming in.”

Course conditions at Foxtail North were ripe for high scores, since Sonoma State hosted an NCAA regional tournament over the weekend.

“The overall golf was challenging,” Windsor head coach Devin Savano said. “The course was fast, the rough was long. A lot of guys found themselves hitting their tee shots and the ball would roll through the fairways and into the rough and that just created some challenging shots and approach shots. And the pins on the greens were much more challenging than we thought.”

Hoff, who also won the NCS Division 2 individual title last year, was the only one of 21 local golfers to advance Monday, although several others came close. On the par-72 North Course, Maria Carrillo’s Dean LemMon shot 76, Petaluma’s Kyle Krupp shot 77, Windsor’s Nick Savano and Carrillo’s Alex LemMon both shot 78 and Carrillo’s Justin Sullivan and Windsor’s Sam Wright each carded 79.

Windsor finished sixth overall out of the 21-team field, Maria Carrillo 10th and Ukiah 21st.

Hoff’s season continues next week at Berkeley Country Club. The top 11 individuals out of the 96-person field will advance to the state championship May 31 at Poppy Hills in Monterey.

Full results

Cardinal Newman

William Carlson, 83 (+11)

Grant Wilhelm, 84 (+12)

Maria Carrillo (10th, 417)

Alex LemMon, 78 (+6)

Dean LemMon, 76 (+4)

Justin Sullivan, 79 (+7)

Yubin Halliday, 91 (+19)

Langston Alexander, WD

Dominic Neri, 93 (+21)

Petaluma

Kyle Krupp, 77 (+5)

Ukiah (21st, 515)

Evan Lodge, 98 (+27)

Bode Gower, 118 (+46)

Aaron Gherkin, 100 (+28)

Shay Parrish, 97 (+26)

Austin Pardini, 106 (+34)

Jack Laramendy, 114 (+42)

Windsor (6th, 400)

Will Hoff, 74 (+2)

Nick Savano, 78 (+6)

JJ Scott, 84 (+12)

Jake Latz, 85 (+14)

Sam Wright, 79 (+7)

Johnny Pachorek, 89 (+17)

