Prep boys tennis: Sonoma Academy players make it to 2nd round in NCS championships

Multiple Sonoma Academy tennis players competed at the North Coast Division 2 individual tennis tournament Monday, held at both Arcata and McKinleyville high schools in Humboldt County.

Two doubles teams and a singles player were featured, highlighting a successful season for the Coyotes.

The tandem of Julian Mahrer and Jake Koida survived a thriller of an opener in three sets, beating Athenian’s Tony Zhang and Jake Greer 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. In the second round, Mahrer and Koida lost 6-0, 6-0 to top-seeded Dylan Chan and Mikey Evans of Head-Royce.

Charlie De Alessi and Mateo Carillo, the other Coyotes pairing, won their opening match in straight sets, beating Bruin Nave and Kai Macdonald 6-2, 6-3. They came up against a tough test in the second round, as they lost 6-0, 6-0 to University of San Francisco’s Daniel Ravel and Eli Linn.

The lone Sonoma Academy representative in the singles bracket, Alex Sae, had to grind his way to victory his opener. He beat St. Joseph Notre Dame’s Josh Fralick in a third-set tiebreaker after losing the second set 1-6. The final scoreline read 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (9). Sae then went up against International’s Alexander Steele but fell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

