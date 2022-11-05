Prep cross country: Analy girls defend NBL-Redwood title; Ukiah boys win 1st since 2001

On a cold and rainy Saturday at the North Bay League-Redwood cross country championships at Ukiah, the Wildcats boys won their first league title in more than 20 years while the Analy girls successfully defending theirs.

Ukiah had six runners place in the top 10 of the boys race - led by senior Andrew Tarin and his time of 18 minutes, three seconds in the three-mile race - to secure its first cross country title since 2001.

Healdsburg sophomore Kaeden Anderson won the individual boys race with a time of 17:24 (the Greyhounds’ first individual champion since Jason Mendes in 1996) while Cardinal Newman junior Estrada Adrian finished second in 17:39.

All historical records are sourced from Redwoodempirerunning.com.

On the girls’ side, Cardinal Newman senior Siena Brunetti breezed her way to the individual title, but Analy secured the team title thanks to seven runners finishing in the top-10. Junior Karis Morasch was the Tigers’ top finisher, crossing in 22:19.

Brunetti, Cardinal Newman’s first individual winner since Brenna Nurmi in 1992 for Ursuline, was followed by Healdsburg freshman Beatrice Hawkes in 22:14.

Next up for both teams is the Nov. 19 North Coast Section championships at Hayward High School.

Here are the top 10 finishers from Saturday’s race.

Boys

1. Kaeden Anderson, So., Healdsburg, 17:24

2. Estrada Adrian, Jr., Cardinal Newman 17:39

3. Andrew Tarin, Sr., Ukiah,, 18:03

4. Cormac Gaylord, So., Analy, 18:09

5. Gideon Hupp, Fr., Ukiah, 18:19

6. Oscar Ruiz, So., Ukiah, 18:29

7. Jake McWilliams, Fr., Healdsburg, 18:48

8. Jackson Brown, So., Ukiah, 19:47

9. Jack Rahm, Jr., Ukiah, 19:55

10. Jackson Giglio, So., Ukiah, 19:56

Girls

1. Siena Brunetti, Sr., Cardinal Newman, 21:30

2. Beatrice Hawkes, Fr., Healdsburg, 22:14

3. Karis Morasch, Jr., Analy, 22:19

4. Isabela Yob, Sr., Analy, 22:37

5. Kate Carter, So., Rancho Cotate, 22:58

6. Stella Finley, Fr., Analy, 22:58

7. Rosemary Harris, Jr., Analy, 23:24

8. Jennifer Orozco, Sr., Analy, 23:40

9. Tatiana Avila, Sr., Analy, 23:53

10. Elena Marquez, So., Analy, 23:58

