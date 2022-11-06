Prep cross country: Casa Grande sweeps VVAL titles

Casa Grande swept the boys and girls cross country titles in the Vine Valley Athletic League championships on a cold and wet Saturday at Napa’s Alston Park to cap up undefeated regular seasons.

Senior Isaac Vasquez became the Gauchos’ first individual boys champion since 2014, as he won the three-mile race in 17 minutes, 14 seconds. Vasquez was one of four Gauchos who finished in the top 10. His teammates that followed were sophomore Dylan Mainaris (fourth, 17:29.8), freshman Kevin Hansen (fifth, 17:45.9) and junior Ryan Comella (seventh, 18:03.1).

On the girls side, Casa Grande edged out Petaluma for the team title with five finishers in the top-10.

The Gauchos were led by sophomore Avery Codington, who took second in 19:36.4, and freshman Emily Bendzick, who finished third in 20:02.

They both crossed the line behind Petaluma junior Reilly Kreutz, who took the individual title in 19:27 leading a pack of four Trojans who placed in the top 10.

Next up is the Nov. 19 North Coast Section championships at Hayward High School.

Here are the top 10 finishers from Saturday’s races.

Boys

1. Isaac Vasquez, Sr., Casa Grande, 17:13.4

2. Aidan Smith, Sr., Napa, 17:23

3. Grayson Fyre, So., Vintage, 17:26

4. Dylan Mainaris, So., Casa Grande, 17:29.8

5. Kevin Hansen, Fr., Casa Grande, 17:45.9

6. Collin Durfee, Sr., Vintage, 18:01.6

7. Ryan Comella, Jr., Casa Grande, 18:03.1

8. Aiden Rutherford, Sr., Vintage, 18:06.3

9. Cruz Palafox, Sr., Vintage, 18:06.3

10. Max Bloom, Sr., Petaluma, 18:12.1

Girls

1. Reilly Kreutz, Jr., Petaluma 19:27.2

2. Avery Codington, So., Casa Grande, 19:36

3. Emily Bendzick, Fr., Casa Grande, 20:02

4. Lea Smit, Jr., Justin Siena, 20:56.3

5. Kate Doherty, So., Petaluma, 21:31.8

6. Eva Tate, Sr., Petaluma, 21:21.9

7. Elizabeth Vestnys, So., Casa Grande, 21:53.6

8. Nora Lounibos, Jr., Petaluma, 21:54.8

9. Abigail Busch, Jr., Casa Grande, 21:58.3

10. Stella Alvarenga, Jr., Casa Grande, 21:59.5

