Some of the area’s top cross country runners turned in great races at regional invitational meets Saturday.

Montgomery, Sonoma Academy, Piner and Healdsburg were at the Lowell Invitational in San Francisco, while Maria Carrillo participated in the Ed Sias Invitational in Martinez.

Here’s how local runners fared.

Montgomery shines at Lowell

Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen — who else? — ran the fastest time in the entire field to help the Vikings take fifth overall in their division. The junior three-time state champion ran the 2.78-mile course in 15 minutes, 42.8 seconds — nearly 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Teammates Seelah Kittelstrom and Amrie Lacefield also placed in the top 10. Kittelstrom took fourth in 16:30.7 with Lacefield not far behind in 16:37.

Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan finished eighth in her division with the fourth-fastest time of any local. She finished in 17:10.6.

On the boys side, Montgomery’s Max Azevedo finished in 15:08.2 to lead the local contingent. Vikings teammates Ryan LaFrance (15:15.2) and Graham Gregory (15:22.1) were the next fastest.

Carrillo boys, girls take second at Ed Sias

Ashlin Mallon’s high school debut did not disappoint.

The daughter of local running legend Julia Stamps Mallon ran the fifth-fastest time in the entire field across the 2-mile track to lead the Pumas to a second-place team finish behind regional powerhouse Campolindo.

Mallon, a freshman, clocked a time of 12:27.3, fourth overall in her division. The Pumas had five runners finish in the top 30 of their division. They were Kira Moe (10th, 13:12.5), Katherine Choe (18th, 13:33.3), Brooke Szczekocki (22nd, 13:53) and Mia Carra (30th, 14:12.1).

The Pumas boys had similar success, as they also finished second in their division.

Jack Wilson led the pack with a third-place finish in 10:27.2. He was one of four Pumas to finish in the top 25. The others were Trent Dawson (13th, 11:02.2), Grant Sanders (18th, 11:09.3) and Austin Petrik (22nd, 11:10.6).

Complete results from both meets can be found at redwoodempirerunning.com.

