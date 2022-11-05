Prep cross country: Montgomery girls win 1st NBL title in 20 years; Maria Carrillo boys win 16th pennant

Like they have all season long, the Montgomery and Maria Carrillo cross country teams dueled it out in the regular season’s final meet at the North Bay League-Oak Championships Saturday at Spring Lake.

Montgomery’s girls capped off an undefeated league season by claiming the league title — their first since 2002 — while Maria Carrillo took the boys title, its 16th overall, passing Montgomery for the most NBL titles among local schools.

All historical stats are courtesy of Redwoodempirerunning.com.

Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen repeated as league champion, running the 2.97-mile race in 16 minutes, 20.2 seconds, the second-fastest time ever run by a girl at Spring Lake in Redwood Empire history — second only to Julia Stamps’ 16:15 in 1995.

The Vikings also had the Nos. 2 and 3 finishers in the race: sophomores Amrie Lacefield and Seelah Kittlestrom, who ran 18:07.3 and 18:07.9, respectively.

Montgomery senior Jude DeVries won the individual boys title by over 30 seconds, finishing in 14 minutes, 59.5 seconds. Santa Rosa senior Andrew Stevens took second in 15:32 but Maria Carrillo sealed the title thanks to five top 10 finishers, led by senior Sean Gubera, who finished third in 15:50.5.

Next up for both teams is the Nov. 19 North Coast Section championships at Hayward High School.

Here are the top 10 finishers from Saturday’s race.

Girls

1. Hanne Thomsen, So., Montgomery, 16:20.2

2. Amrie Lacefield, So., Montgomery, 18:07.3

3. Seelah Kittlestrom, So., Montgomery, 18:07.9

4. Gracie Trenam, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 18:48

5. Hope Martin, Sr., Montgomery, 19:13.6

6. Isabella Boardman, So., Windsor, 19:23

7. Brooke Szczekocki, So., Maria Carrillo, 19:38.2

8. Kira Moe, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 19:53

9. Isabelle Gross, Fr., Maria Carrillo, 19:58.5

10. Leah Cederborg, Sr., Santa Rosa, 19:58.6

Boys

1. Jude DeVries, Sr., Montgomery, 14:59.5

2. Andrew Stevens, Sr., Santa Rosa, 15:32.1

3. Sean Gubera, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 15:50.5

4. Jared Hayes, Sr., Piner, 15:59.1

5. Grant Sanderson, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 16:16.1

6. Max Azevedo, Jr., Montgomery, 16:20.8

7. Jack Wilson, So., Maria Carrillo 16:25.4

8. Adam Joseph, Jr., Santa Rosa, 16:27.1

9. Jonathan Donohue, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 16:34.5

10. Benjamin Choe, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 16:35.7

