Hanne Thomsen closed out her 2022 cross-country season with a strong showing Saturday at the 17th annual Nike Cross Nationals invitational race in Portland, Oregon.

In cold and windy conditions at the 5K track spread across Glendoveer Golf Course, the Montgomery sophomore finished 16th overall in a field of 195 elite girls runners from all over the country with a time of 17 minutes, 35.2 seconds — the best among sophomores in the field and California entries.

“I wasn’t 100% satisfied with how I did, considering I was ranked 11th or something coming in,” Thomsen said. “I’ve definitely been feeling under the weather the past two weeks; I definitely felt better than I did last week at state but I'm still not 100% where my fitness was two weeks ago.”

Thomsen hung with the secondary lead pack for most of the race, but no one was able to keep up with winner Irene Riggs. The West Virginia native and Stanford commit crossed the finish line in 16:40.9, which was 14 seconds ahead of second place and three seconds off the course record.

“I think it was like 40 degrees here but the wind was, like, maybe 20 miles per hour at points,” Thomsen said. “It was freezing. I’ve never run a race like that. I just tried to hang on. We went out super fast and after that I was just trying to stay composed and not die too much.”

Thomsen had a sophomore cross-country season for the record books, repeating as both the North Coast Section and state champion in Division 3. She now has three state titles to her name and will look to add another in track and field in the spring.

