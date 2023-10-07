A contingent of Maria Carrillo and Montgomery cross country runners shined at the 44th Clovis Asics Invitational on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno, one of the most prestigious meets of the season.

Leading the pack, per usual, was Montgomery junior Hanne Thomsen, who recorded the fastest time from a local competitor and the fifth-fastest in the entire field over the 5K course, finishing in 17 minutes, 24 seconds. Thomsen competed in the top girls division, which was won by Ventura junior Sadie Engelhardt, one of the top runners in the entire country. Engelhardt shattered the meet record Saturday, setting the best time by 14 seconds.

Thomsen’s Montgomery teammates also had strong showings in their division. Juniors Seelah Kittelstrom and Amrie Lacefield both placed in the top five in the Medium Varsity Girls race, with Kittelstrom finishing in second (18:02.8) and Lacefield fourth (18:14). Kittelstrom and Lacefield had the second- and third-fastest times from local runners and were both in the top 30 for the entire meet across all divisions.

Crossing the line just after them was Maria Carrillo freshman Ashlin Mallon, who placed ninth in the Medium Varsity Girls division with a time of 18:45. The Pumas got top-50 finishes from Mallon, senior Gracie Trenam (24th, 19:33), senior Kira Moe (27th, 19:36), junior Katherine Choe (39th, 19:54) and junior Brooke Szczekocki (44th, 20:04).

The Maria Carrillo girls placed second overall in the team competition in their division.

On the boys side, Maria Carrillo had the three fastest local times and finished sixth as a team in the Medium Varsity Boys race.

Leading the pack was junior Jack Wilson, who placed 10th in 15:46, followed by sophomore Austin Petrik (43rd, 16:40) and senior Grant Sanderson (52nd, 16:46).

Montgomery senior Max Azevedo turned in the fastest time for the Vikings, crossing the line in 16:52, good for 57th place overall in the division.

The Vikings and Pumas are set to go toe-to-toe in an NBL dual meet Wednesday at Spring Lake.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.