Prep cross country preview: Maria Carrillo, Montgomery top teams once again

After a long offseason of training, the 2023 high school cross country season got up and running this weekend with the Rancho Cotate Invite.

The field was comprised of all local teams - including all the Santa Rosa City Schools, Analy, Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande, Healdsburg, Sonoma Academy and Windsor - for the area’s first major meet of the year.

It’s shaping up to be another exciting year for distance running in Sonoma County, with Montgomery junior Hanne Thomsen shooting for her third straight cross country state title. The Vikings girls should again be a force locally after their seventh-place finish at state last fall, but Maria Carrillo should provide worthy competition with a big-name freshman.

The Maria Carrillo boys also look to be the favorite in the North Bay League with a host of talented returners.

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming boys and girls cross country season.

Girls

Maria Carrillo, Montgomery top teams

Montgomery captured the North Bay League-Oak title last fall, ending a 20-year drought for the program and snapping Maria Carrillo’s 10-year reign.

The Vikings and Pumas are once again projected to be the area’s top teams.

While their numbers are down, Montgomery has arguably the best top three runners possibly in the state in juniors Hanne Thomsen, Amrie Lacefield and Seelah Kittelstrom.

Thomsen has already cemented herself as one of the best distance runners in area history and is looking for her third straight individual Division 3 state title in cross country this fall. Kittelstrom had a stellar sophomore year that was highlighted by a fifth-place finish at the North Coast Section championships and a 16th-place finish at state, while Lacefield is coming off a seventh-place finish at NCS and a 42nd-place finish at state.

The trio led Montgomery to a seventh-place finish overall at state, the school’s best finish since 2002, when the Vikings placed third.

Cross Country Express, a blog that covers the sport across the state, ranked the Vikings No. 2 in the NCS Division 3 behind nine-time defending champion Campolindo and ahead of Maria Carrillo.

The Pumas are ready and motivated to retake the NBL crown and push deep into the postseason as they have year after year under head coach Greg Fogg.

Senior Gracie Trenam is their top returner, coming off a sixth-place finish at NCS and a 74th-place finish at state. She, however, will likely be the Pumas’ No. 2 runner this year behind incoming freshman Ashlin Mallon, the daughter of local running legend Julia Stamps Mallon.

Stamps Mallon won three national titles in cross country during her standout prep career at Santa Rosa in the 1990s and went on to be a six-time All-American at Stanford.

The younger Mallon turned in some blazing times during her eighth grade season and over this past summer, including taking fourth in the 1,500-meter race in her age division at the USATF Junior Olympics with a time of 4 minutes, 43.39 seconds. She also ran a 4:57.1 mile in June, a time which, according to records compiled by Redwoodempirerunning.com, has only been bettered by four ninth graders ever in area history.

Fogg said that Mallon will be eased into her freshman cross country season and may not appear in an official race until the Clovis Invitational in early October to avoid burnout and keep her fresh for the postseason.

Local fans should circle the dual meet between Maria Carrillo and Montgomery on Oct. 11 at Spring Lake. It’ll be the first time that Thomsen and Mallon, who are also training partners, will face each other head-to-head in high school.

Outside of the NBL, local coaches believe Casa Grande could be in line for another big year. The Gauchos have won the Vine Valley Athletic League title three of the last four seasons, including the last two, and have some talented young returners in junior Avery Codinton, who finished 22nd at NCS, and sophomore Emily Bendzick, who took 36th at NCS.

Runners to watch

Avery Codington, Jr., Casa Grande

Emily Bendizk, So., Casa Grande

Gracie Trenam, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Ashlin Mallon, Fr., Maria Carrillo

Hanne Thomsen, Jr., Montgomery

Seelah Kittelstrom, Jr., Montgomery

Amrie Lacefield, Jr., Montgomery

Reilly Kreutz, Sr., Petaluma

Athena Ryan, Sr., Sonoma Academy

Isabella Boardman, Jr., Windsor

Boys

Maria Carrillo eyeing 11th straight league title

The Pumas appear poised to capture their 11th straight league title thanks to a deep roster of returning varsity runners.

Leading the pack will likely be junior Jack Wilson, who has been limited by injuries the past few seasons. Behind him, runners like seniors Gabe Sitton and Grant Sanderson, along with sophomore Trent Dawson, figure to comprise the core of their team. All four of those runners placed in the top 35 at NCS last year.

Sophomore Kevin Trenam and Austin Petrick will also provide some depth down the lineup and could step up into bigger roles as the year goes on.

Outside of Maria Carrillo, Montgomery senior Max Azevedo will slot into the Vikings’ top spot and should be a competitor at both the league and section championships. Azevedo finished seventh at NCS last year.

Healdsburg junior Kaeden Anderson is coming off a state appearance in Division 5 thanks to a ninth-place finish at NCS and is the top returning runner in the NBL-Redwood.

Santa Rosa also has a dangerous one-two punch at the top in seniors Adam Joseph and Johnny Ando, who both finished in the top-40 of the NCS Division 2 championships last year.

Runners to watch

Kaeden Anderson, Jr., Healdsburg

Trent Dawson, So., Maria Carrillo

Grant Sanderson, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Gabe Sitton, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Jack Wilson, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Max Azevedo, Sr., Montgomery

Graham Gregory, Jr., Montgomery

Adam Joseph, Sr., Santa Rosa

Johnny Ando, Sr., Santa Rosa

Javier Hernandez-Barragan, Jr., Sonoma Academy

