Prep cross country: Storylines to watch at CIF state championships

A contingent of the best distance runners from Sonoma County will toe the line Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno at the CIF state cross country championships — and several locals will have good opportunities to bring home some hardware.

Four teams and a handful of individuals will be making the trip south this weekend. The headliner is Montgomery sophomore phenom Hanne Thomsen, who will be looking for her second straight cross country state champion and the third total state title in her still-young career.

Thomsen is also leading the Montgomery girls team back at the state meet for the first time since 2006. The Vikings, who won a North Bay League title this season for the first time in 20 years, will have a good chance at finishing among the state’s best in Division 3.

Also making the trip down are the boys and girls teams from Maria Carrillo, their 11th consecutive season making state, and the Sonoma Academy boys team, led by senior Tiernan Colby. Colby, who finished 35th at state last year, became the school’s first North Coast Section champion last week and could be in the running to win the Division 5 individual title.

Entries for the state championships can be found here and live results on Saturday can be found here.

Here’s more on some of the storylines to watch at Saturday’s state meet.

Thomsen’s repeat quest

Thomsen had a historic freshman campaign last fall, capturing both the Division 5 cross country state title and the 3,200-meter state title in track and field.

She’s well on her way to reaching similar heights as a sophomore.

At the North Coast Section championships last week, she ran a 16-minute, 30.6-second time over the three-mile course at Hayward High School. That set a Division 3 course and meet record and was a top-five time ever by a girl in meet and course history.

The 5K course Woodward Park is also one that she’s familiar with. She ran 17:38 when she won the Division 3 title last year and followed that up with a 17:04 to win the Clovis Invitational this October. Her time at Clovis is No. 3 all-time in Redwood Empire history at Woodward, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com. Only Santa Rosa’s Julia Stamps (16:43, 1996) and Ukiah’s Amber Trotter (16:55, 2001) have run it faster.

“I think sub-17 would be ideal, but I think it’s going to be pretty hard if I run alone, which, I’m not sure if I will,” Thomsen said of her goal for state after last week’s NCS meet. “I think there will definitely be some girls with me for a while, so that will definitely help me. But I want to run faster than I did at Clovis.”

If Thomsen is on her game Saturday, she could become the first Montgomery runner to repeat as a state champion since Sara Bei Hall in 1999-2000.

Montgomery girls in top 10

Behind Thomsen and top-10 finishes from sophomores Seelah Kittelstrom (fifth, 18:00) and Amrie Lacefield (seventh, 18:03), the Vikings ran their way to a second-place finish in the NCS Division 3 team competition, punching their ticket to state as a team for the first time in 16 years.

The Vikings were actually the second-fastest team across all five divisions behind only Division 3 champion Campolindo, the eight-time defending champion and the state’s top-ranked team in the division.

The Cougars will be the favorite to win the Division 3 team title this weekend, but Montgomery should be in the mix for a top-10 finish. MileSplit.com ranked the Vikings as the No. 7 team in their division and PrepCapTrack ranked them No. 5 earlier this week.

Montgomery head coach Melody Karpinski said getting back to state was their primary team goal for the season. With seven of their top eight runners set to return next year, the Vikings appear to be in line for a very successful multiyear run. Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, Karpinski views just getting back to state as a huge foundation-builder for years to come.

“It’ll kind of just be a learning experience for the girls,” she said. “I mean, Hanne is going to work on repeating her state title, Seelah and Amrie have big goals, for sure — the rest of the girls, it’s just exciting for them to be there and have the opportunity to race at state.”

Colby in the hunt in Division 5

Sonoma Academy senior Tiernan Colby has put together one of the best seasons in school history this fall.

He not only set the Coastal Mountain Conference course record at Spring Lake (15:21) earlier in the month, but his section winning time of 15:01 at Hayward last week was the fastest at the course in Redwood Empire history, besting Piner legend Luis Luna’s record of 15:03.

Colby finished 35th at state last year but will likely be in the hunt for the individual title this go-round.