Prep football: 3 games to watch in Week 4

After an exciting first three weeks of the season, the slate for Week 4 is a bit less enticing but still features some interesting nonleague matchups.

Petaluma (2-1) plays host to Maria Carrillo (1-1) in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. The Pumas will be looking for revenge after losing to the Trojans last year on a last-second touchdown. A full preview for that game will be out Thursday.

Other games on our radar this week are No. 2 Windsor hosting Dublin and No. 3 Rancho Cotate hosting Freedom-Oakley in two key North Coast Section Division 2 matchups. No. 5 Casa Grande also hosts Balboa-San Francisco in a game that could have big implications in our rankings. No. 4 St. Vincent, which is on a bye this week, beat Balboa 30-7 last week.

Here’s more info on those three games.

Windsor (0-1-1) vs. Dublin (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Coming off a 14-14 tie with Campolindo last week, Windsor has another tough challenge coming to town in an undefeated Gaels team that’s outscored teams 131-20 to start the year. The Gaels were picked to finish second in the competitive East Bay Valley League by the San Jose Mercury News behind Amador Valley. They have a balanced offense captained by junior dual-threat quarterback Jack Duncan (593 yards passing yards, 5 TDs, 110 rushing yards on nine carries, 2 TDs) and senior running back Kemauri Stinson (28 carries, 203 yards, 5 TDs). Windsor’s secondary will also be tasked with slowing down a dangerous receiving duo in seniors Garrett Esomonu and Elijah McDaniel, who have combined for over 400 receiving yards and four TDs on just 11 receptions. Windsor has played a much harder schedule thus far and will be favored, but the Gaels won’t be an easy out.

CalPreps computer prediction: Windsor 31, Dublin 28

Rancho Cotate (2-1) vs. Freedom-Oakley (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Another big interdivisional matchup, the Cougars are looking to build on a solid bounce-back win at Sacramento last week. Senior quarterback Jacob Pruitt had another monster game (400 total yards, 6 TDs) to lead a 28-0 run that put the Cougars ahead for good, but their defense struggled to keep Sacramento out of the end zone. While the Falcons enter this contest winless and sporting a minus-126 scoring differential through three games, they’ve played the hardest schedule of any NCS Division 2 team so far. Yes, they’ve been routed three times, return only three starters and were picked to finish last in the Bay Valley League by the Mercury News, but the Falcons are certainly battle tested and Rancho is considered their “weakest” opponent so far.

CalPreps computer prediction: Rancho Cotate 48, Freedom 31

Casa Grande (2-1) vs. Balboa-San Francisco (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Gauchos have had a great start to the year and will be a heavy favorite in this game. Their defense has been outstanding in their past two games (11 interceptions, nine sacks, 18 points allowed), as has senior running back Zach Herrera, who has over 250 yards of total offense with four scores in their back-to-back wins. Balboa, the CIF Division 7A state champion in 2021, has been outscored 71-7 in its first two games of the year, including a 30-7 loss to St. Vincent last week. So why is this seemingly one-sided game one to watch this week? Because it’ll be a measuring stick for the two Petaluma programs. Since St. Vincent’s resurgence the last few years, there’s been debate about how the Division 7 (now Division 6) program stacks up against Casa, in Division 3, and Petaluma, in Division 4. The teams don’t schedule each other, so it’s all hypotheticals. But if Casa posts a larger margin of victory over the Buccaneers than the Mustangs did last week, it would likely be enough to jump St. Vincent in next week's rankings.

CalPreps computer prediction: Casa Grande 34, Balboa 3

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.