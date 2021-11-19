Prep Football: All-League MVP honors shared in Oak, Redwood
The all-league football teams for the North Bay League were released this week and both the Oak and Redwood Divisions had players sharing league MVP honors.
In the Oak, the Co-Players of the Year were juniors Santino Acevedo, running back for Cardinal Newman, and Sailasa Vadrawale, wide receiver for Rancho Cotate. In the Redwood, the honor was shared by a pair of seniors: Montgomery’s Mason Hallin and St. Vincent’s Dante Antonini.
All four have been the best two-way players in the county this season.
During the regular season, Acevedo led the Oak in rushing yards (1,079) and touchdowns (19) and was top five in total tackles. Even though he missed three league games with an injury, Vadrawale still led the Oak in receiving yards (820) and was among the leaders in receiving touchdowns and interceptions.
Hallin and Antonini accomplished similar things in the Redwood. Hallin ended the season with 11 interceptions, which is top 10 nationally in reported stats. During the regular season, he had 443 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, 175 rushing yards with two scores and filled in at quarterback, finishing with 642 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Antonini was also a do-it-all weapon for St. Vincent. During the regular season, he had 392 receiving yards on 18 receptions with seven touchdowns, 394 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 43 carries and a league-best 81 tackles with five sacks.
The complete all-league teams are as follows:
Oak
Offensive Players of the Year: Liam Keaney, Jr., Rancho Cotate; Chase Vehmeyer, Sr., Windsor
Defensive Player of the Year: Gino Mencarini, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Defensive Back of the Year: Makhi Johnson, Sr., Windsor
Backs of the Year: Damien Escarcega, Sr., Windsor; Ryan Kane, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Linemen of the Year: Baylor Barrett, Sr., Ukiah; Tama Peleti, Sr., Rancho Cotate; Gabriel Bardis, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Specialist of the Year: Nicholas Ayre, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Coach of the Year: Gehrig Hotaling, Rancho Cotate
First-Team Offense
QB: Ethan Reinhart, Sr., Ukiah
RB: Ky Parrish, Jr., Ukiah
RB: Sam Mortimer, Jr., Maria Carrillo
WR: Jaydon Burns, Sr., Ukiah
WR: Ian Hocheder, Sr., West County
WR: Giovanni Visintin, Sr., West County
WR: Hayden Anderson, Fr., Windsor
TE: Santiago Adan, So., Cardinal Newman
OL: Alex Prado, Sr., Rancho Cotate
OL: Garrett Adam, Sr., Rancho Cotate
OL: Malik Cleveland, Jr., Rancho Cotate
OL: Ty Sheffler, Jr., West County
OL: Phillip Tappin, Sr., Windsor
OL: Nate Ojeda Viramontes, Jr., Windsor
First-Team Defense
DB: Isaac Santiago, Sr., Ukiah
DB: Zachary Kelly, Jr., Cardinal Newman
DB: Ananias Walker, So., Rancho Cotate
DB: Gio Lucchesi, Jr., Maria Carrillo
DB: Hayden Anderson, Fr., Windsor
DB: Nick Fa'agata, Jr., Windsor
DL: Robert Mollison, Sr., Rancho Cotate
DL: Malik Cleveland, Jr., Rancho Cotate
DL: Martin Calderon, Sr., Ukiah
DL: Jessie Myers, Fr., Cardinal Newman
DL: Conner Contreras, Jr., Windsor
DL: Jesus Cuevas, Sr., Windsor
ILB: Anthony Pacheco, Sr., West County
ILB: Cayden Homan, Sr., Windsor
ILB: Dante Brown, Jr., Ukiah
OLB: Tyler Nixon, Jr., Rancho Cotate
OLB: Shay Parrish, So., Ukiah
OLB: Mateo Lepe, Sr., Maria Carrillo
OLB: Kaeden Timmons, Jr., Windsor
Second-Team Offense
WR: Ananias Walker, So., Rancho Cotate
WR: Jimmy LeMar, Sr., Rancho Cotate
WR: Hunter Schnitzius, Jr., Ukiah
WR: Nicholas Fa’agata, Jr., Windsor
RB: Sam Lawson, Jr., Maria Carrillo
OL: Gabriel Roncancio, Sr., Rancho Cotate
OL: Brenden Fox, Sr., West County
OL: Angel Solorio, Sr., Windsor
OL: Logan Lino, Sr., Windsor
Second-Team Defense
DB: Ky Parrish, Jr., Ukiah
DB: Angel Ruiz, Sr., Rancho Cotate
DB: Jimmy LeMar, Sr., Rancho Cotate
DB: Reed Sherman, Jr., Maria Carrillo
DB: Diego Ruvalcaba, Jr., West County
DB: Drew Gehrett, Sr., Windsor
Redwood
Offensive Player of the Year: Kai Hall, Jr., St. Vincent
Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Valenti, So., Montgomery
Back of the Year: Carlitos Pardo, Sr., Santa Rosa
Defensive Back of the Year: Nolan Frost, Jr., Santa Rosa
Lineman of the Year: Dominic Minton, Sr., St. Vincent
Specialist of the Year: Daniel Escutia, Sr., Santa Rosa
First-Team Offense
QB: Lucas Foye, Jr., Montgomery
RB: Jaxson Howley, Sr., Montgomery
RB: Jose Nunez, Sr., Healdsburg
WR: Keegan Peterson, Jr., Montgomery
WR: Nolan Frost, Jr., Santa Rosa
WR: Matthew Teldeschi, Sr., Healdsburg
TE: Jake DeCarli, Sr., St. Vincent
TE: Anmol Singh, Sr., Santa Rosa
OL: Cameron Vaughn, Jr., St. Vincent
OL: Asher Blain, Jr., Montgomery
OL: Frankie Riviera, Sr., Montgomery
OL: Garrett Bonnin, Sr., Santa rosa
OL: Manuel Garcia, Sr., Santa rosa
First-Team Defense
DB: Jaret Bosarge, Jr., St. Vincent
DB: Keegan Peterson, Jr., Montgomery
DB: Julian Astobiza, Sr., Santa rosa
DB: Matthew Teldeschi, Sr., Healdsburg
DL: Killian Collins, Sr., St. Vincent
DL: George Meisler, Sr., Montgomery
DL: Elijah Saxton, Sr., Montgomery
DL: Boris Martinez, Sr., Santa Rosa
ILB: Nathan Rooks, Jr., St. Vincent
ILB: Jaydon Shaw, Sr., Montgomery
OLB: Dominic Olivo, Sr., Montgomery
OLB: Adan Lemus, So., Santa rosa
OLB: Jake Decarli, Sr., St. Vincent
Second-Team Offense
QB: Julian Astobiza, Sr., Santa Rosa
RB: Adrian Madrigal, Sr., Santa Rosa
RB: Cameron Pippi, Jr., Healdsburg
WR: Killian Collins, Sr., St. Vincent
WR: Eli Winkelman, Sr., Santa Rosa
WR: Justin Merriken, Sr., Montgomery
OL: Robert Rooks, Fr., St. Vincent
OL: Justin Koppy, Sr., Montgomery
OL: Boris Martinez, Sr., Santa Rosa
OL: Alexis Solano, Sr., Santa Rosa
OL: Logan Cardona, So., Healdsburg
Second-Team Defense
DB: Malcom Rooks, So., St. Vincent
DB: Liam O’Hare, Sr., St. Vincent
DB: Eli Winkelman, Sr., Santa Rosa
DB: Angel Villanueva, Sr., Santa Rosa
DL: Riley Gilfillian, Sr., St. Vincent
DL: Frankie Rivera, Sr., Montgomery
DL: Jaxson Howley, Sr., Montgomery
DL: Adrian Madrigal, Sr., Santa Rosa
DL: Manuel Garcia, Sr., Santa Rosa
ILB: Colton Whitestine, Jr., Montgomery
ILB: Louwegie Arriaga, Jr., Santa Rosa
ILB: Matt Erickson, So., Piner
OLB: Owen Faustino, Jr., Montgomery
OLB: Matthew Rowland, Sr., Healdsburg
OLB: Nathaniel Rowland, Fr., Healdsburg
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
