Prep Football: All-League MVP honors shared in Oak, Redwood

The all-league football teams for the North Bay League were released this week and both the Oak and Redwood Divisions had players sharing league MVP honors.

In the Oak, the Co-Players of the Year were juniors Santino Acevedo, running back for Cardinal Newman, and Sailasa Vadrawale, wide receiver for Rancho Cotate. In the Redwood, the honor was shared by a pair of seniors: Montgomery’s Mason Hallin and St. Vincent’s Dante Antonini.

All four have been the best two-way players in the county this season.

During the regular season, Acevedo led the Oak in rushing yards (1,079) and touchdowns (19) and was top five in total tackles. Even though he missed three league games with an injury, Vadrawale still led the Oak in receiving yards (820) and was among the leaders in receiving touchdowns and interceptions.

Hallin and Antonini accomplished similar things in the Redwood. Hallin ended the season with 11 interceptions, which is top 10 nationally in reported stats. During the regular season, he had 443 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, 175 rushing yards with two scores and filled in at quarterback, finishing with 642 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Antonini was also a do-it-all weapon for St. Vincent. During the regular season, he had 392 receiving yards on 18 receptions with seven touchdowns, 394 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 43 carries and a league-best 81 tackles with five sacks.

The complete all-league teams are as follows:

Oak

Offensive Players of the Year: Liam Keaney, Jr., Rancho Cotate; Chase Vehmeyer, Sr., Windsor

Defensive Player of the Year: Gino Mencarini, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Defensive Back of the Year: Makhi Johnson, Sr., Windsor

Backs of the Year: Damien Escarcega, Sr., Windsor; Ryan Kane, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Linemen of the Year: Baylor Barrett, Sr., Ukiah; Tama Peleti, Sr., Rancho Cotate; Gabriel Bardis, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Specialist of the Year: Nicholas Ayre, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Coach of the Year: Gehrig Hotaling, Rancho Cotate

First-Team Offense

QB: Ethan Reinhart, Sr., Ukiah

RB: Ky Parrish, Jr., Ukiah

RB: Sam Mortimer, Jr., Maria Carrillo

WR: Jaydon Burns, Sr., Ukiah

WR: Ian Hocheder, Sr., West County

WR: Giovanni Visintin, Sr., West County

WR: Hayden Anderson, Fr., Windsor

TE: Santiago Adan, So., Cardinal Newman

OL: Alex Prado, Sr., Rancho Cotate

OL: Garrett Adam, Sr., Rancho Cotate

OL: Malik Cleveland, Jr., Rancho Cotate

OL: Ty Sheffler, Jr., West County

OL: Phillip Tappin, Sr., Windsor

OL: Nate Ojeda Viramontes, Jr., Windsor

First-Team Defense

DB: Isaac Santiago, Sr., Ukiah

DB: Zachary Kelly, Jr., Cardinal Newman

DB: Ananias Walker, So., Rancho Cotate

DB: Gio Lucchesi, Jr., Maria Carrillo

DB: Hayden Anderson, Fr., Windsor

DB: Nick Fa'agata, Jr., Windsor

DL: Robert Mollison, Sr., Rancho Cotate

DL: Malik Cleveland, Jr., Rancho Cotate

DL: Martin Calderon, Sr., Ukiah

DL: Jessie Myers, Fr., Cardinal Newman

DL: Conner Contreras, Jr., Windsor

DL: Jesus Cuevas, Sr., Windsor

ILB: Anthony Pacheco, Sr., West County

ILB: Cayden Homan, Sr., Windsor

ILB: Dante Brown, Jr., Ukiah

OLB: Tyler Nixon, Jr., Rancho Cotate

OLB: Shay Parrish, So., Ukiah

OLB: Mateo Lepe, Sr., Maria Carrillo

OLB: Kaeden Timmons, Jr., Windsor

Second-Team Offense

WR: Ananias Walker, So., Rancho Cotate

WR: Jimmy LeMar, Sr., Rancho Cotate

WR: Hunter Schnitzius, Jr., Ukiah

WR: Nicholas Fa’agata, Jr., Windsor

RB: Sam Lawson, Jr., Maria Carrillo

OL: Gabriel Roncancio, Sr., Rancho Cotate

OL: Brenden Fox, Sr., West County

OL: Angel Solorio, Sr., Windsor

OL: Logan Lino, Sr., Windsor

Second-Team Defense

DB: Ky Parrish, Jr., Ukiah

DB: Angel Ruiz, Sr., Rancho Cotate

DB: Jimmy LeMar, Sr., Rancho Cotate

DB: Reed Sherman, Jr., Maria Carrillo

DB: Diego Ruvalcaba, Jr., West County

DB: Drew Gehrett, Sr., Windsor

Redwood

Offensive Player of the Year: Kai Hall, Jr., St. Vincent

Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Valenti, So., Montgomery

Back of the Year: Carlitos Pardo, Sr., Santa Rosa

Defensive Back of the Year: Nolan Frost, Jr., Santa Rosa

Lineman of the Year: Dominic Minton, Sr., St. Vincent

Specialist of the Year: Daniel Escutia, Sr., Santa Rosa

First-Team Offense

QB: Lucas Foye, Jr., Montgomery

RB: Jaxson Howley, Sr., Montgomery

RB: Jose Nunez, Sr., Healdsburg

WR: Keegan Peterson, Jr., Montgomery

WR: Nolan Frost, Jr., Santa Rosa

WR: Matthew Teldeschi, Sr., Healdsburg

TE: Jake DeCarli, Sr., St. Vincent

TE: Anmol Singh, Sr., Santa Rosa

OL: Cameron Vaughn, Jr., St. Vincent

OL: Asher Blain, Jr., Montgomery

OL: Frankie Riviera, Sr., Montgomery

OL: Garrett Bonnin, Sr., Santa rosa

OL: Manuel Garcia, Sr., Santa rosa

First-Team Defense

DB: Jaret Bosarge, Jr., St. Vincent

DB: Keegan Peterson, Jr., Montgomery

DB: Julian Astobiza, Sr., Santa rosa

DB: Matthew Teldeschi, Sr., Healdsburg

DL: Killian Collins, Sr., St. Vincent

DL: George Meisler, Sr., Montgomery

DL: Elijah Saxton, Sr., Montgomery

DL: Boris Martinez, Sr., Santa Rosa

ILB: Nathan Rooks, Jr., St. Vincent

ILB: Jaydon Shaw, Sr., Montgomery

OLB: Dominic Olivo, Sr., Montgomery

OLB: Adan Lemus, So., Santa rosa

OLB: Jake Decarli, Sr., St. Vincent

Second-Team Offense

QB: Julian Astobiza, Sr., Santa Rosa

RB: Adrian Madrigal, Sr., Santa Rosa

RB: Cameron Pippi, Jr., Healdsburg

WR: Killian Collins, Sr., St. Vincent

WR: Eli Winkelman, Sr., Santa Rosa

WR: Justin Merriken, Sr., Montgomery

OL: Robert Rooks, Fr., St. Vincent

OL: Justin Koppy, Sr., Montgomery

OL: Boris Martinez, Sr., Santa Rosa

OL: Alexis Solano, Sr., Santa Rosa

OL: Logan Cardona, So., Healdsburg

Second-Team Defense

DB: Malcom Rooks, So., St. Vincent

DB: Liam O’Hare, Sr., St. Vincent

DB: Eli Winkelman, Sr., Santa Rosa

DB: Angel Villanueva, Sr., Santa Rosa

DL: Riley Gilfillian, Sr., St. Vincent

DL: Frankie Rivera, Sr., Montgomery

DL: Jaxson Howley, Sr., Montgomery

DL: Adrian Madrigal, Sr., Santa Rosa

DL: Manuel Garcia, Sr., Santa Rosa

ILB: Colton Whitestine, Jr., Montgomery

ILB: Louwegie Arriaga, Jr., Santa Rosa

ILB: Matt Erickson, So., Piner

OLB: Owen Faustino, Jr., Montgomery

OLB: Matthew Rowland, Sr., Healdsburg

OLB: Nathaniel Rowland, Fr., Healdsburg

