Prep football: American Canyon takes advantage of Vintage miscues in 16-13 win

Vintage squandered opportunity after opportunity Friday night as they lost four fumbles that American Canyon capitalized on, winning the Vine Valley Athletic League opener 16-13.

Three of the four fumbles came in the first half and allowed American Canyon to take an early lead. The Wolves seized the momentum on the second play from scrimmage by forcing a fumble. They couldn’t find the end zone on the drive, but kicker Raj Shergill's field goal proved to be vastly important in the grand scheme of the game.

“Anytime you turn the ball over and give a talented team another opportunity, then you are going to lose the ballgame,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said afterward.

Not only did the fumbles derail Vintage, but American Canyon’s defense bottled up the Crushers’ running game throughout the first three quarters. The Wolves’ defense held Vintage to only 77 total yards in the first half.

“The defense played lights out — they got the turnovers and got us the ball,” American Canyon head coach Trevor Hudson said.

On offense, American Canyon’s Mason Harris and Ojani Castillo carried the workload. Castillo rushed 20 times for 167 yards and a touchdown and Harris totaled 129 yards and a score.

“Our offensive line, you can’t do nothing without them,” Hudson said. “We are still far from our perfect game, but what they showed tonight against a tough team like Vintage that has some size, if we can run against them we should be able to run against anybody that we face.”

Castillo provided a boost to the Wolves’ offense with two rushes over 40 yards. Whenever American Canyon was in a hole, the run game with Castillo was there to bail them out.

“Every time he (Castillo) thinks he has done something, I push him harder and I keep that pressure and pedal on him to keep him humble and keep him hungry, but tonight he played like a wolf,” Hudson said.

A key part of the Wolves’ offensive success was they never had to make long drives down the field to score. On all three scoring drives, their average starting field position was on the Vintage 45-yard line.

Despite Castillo’s huge night, Shergill might have made the play of the night. Without his field goal, American Canyon wouldn’t have been able to run the ball and play with the lead like they did.

“Special teams are a big part of the game. Everybody talks about offense and defense, but special teams can win you games and the three points he got us early are the three points that we won this game on,” Hudson said of his kicker.

Late in the fourth quarter, however, Vintage found some life and made things interesting down the stretch.

With seven minutes left, the Crushers produced their best drive of the night behind running backs Treven Cullinane and Jeffery Page. The drive was a quick five-play, 80-yard march of all running plays right through the middle of the defense. Vintage exclusively used their heavy package late and American Canyon had no answers for it.

The Crushers needed a miracle to squeeze out a win and they almost got one. Fresh off Cullinane’s second touchdown of the quarter, Vintage tried for an onside kick and recovered — and the packed homecoming crowd in Memorial Stadium erupted.

Despite controlling the momentum, a holding penalty pushed back the Crushers and they didn’t convert another first down after.

Page rushed 13 times for 80 yards, while Cullinane rushed 13 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

“Treven is probably the most improved football player I have ever seen in my life,” Leach said. “His first year of football was his junior year and his dedication and his work ethic, to the weight room, circuits and his speed and agility work, he is a man amongst boys when he starts to run.”

With Vintage holding an uncharacteristic 1-4 record after the first five games, Leach wants to turn the ship around.

“If we don’t fix ourselves, then it is a long season,” Leach said. “So Monday, I’m looking forward to it because when we have losses like that it is on me and I’m going to look in the mirror and fix the problem and that's my job. It’s my job to fix the weight room, food and nutrition, hydration and more importantly fix the fundamentals of football and I pride myself on those things. We are going to grow from this and get better.”

Next week, American Canyon will travel to Sonoma for a clash against the Dragons and Vintage looks to add to the win column against Justin-Siena.