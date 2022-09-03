Prep football: Analy comes up short to San Marin in wild contest

Analy gave the reigning CIF Division 5AA state champs all they could handle on Friday night, but San Marin held on down the stretch and escaped Sebastopol with a wild 37-34 nonleague win.

After a slow first half, both teams erupted over the game’s final 24 minutes.

The Mustangs (1-1) appeared to take control for good with a touchdown with around four minutes left in the fourth to go ahead 37-19. But the hosts quickly made it a game again with two touchdowns in rapid succession from senior quarterback Sammy Long, who finished with 402 yards on 24-of-39 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Analy (1-1) could have had another chance on offense but was unable to secure an onside kick with about two minutes left and San Marin got the first down it needed to wind out the clock.

Q2, 0:12 | Analy ties things up just before the half. Sammy Long finds Giovanni Visintin on a 12-yard jump ball. We’re knotted at 7. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/os0bdZpXWF — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 3, 2022

“We knew it was going to be a game, just unfortunate things didn’t go our way,” said Analy head coach Dan Bourdon. “We missed a lot of opportunities, and they made some key plays at key times. That’s what happens in close games like that.”

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s game.

Crazy second half

The first and second halves could not have been any different. Analy put up a respectable 154 yards of offense on 39 plays before the break but still only scored once, while San Marin got just 81 yards on 25 plays and yielded a sack and an interception.

The score was 7-7 at the break.

Then both teams came out of the intermission firing. The Mustangs opened with a 23-yard field goal, then both teams traded touchdowns before San Marin got a leg up on an interception of Long in the end zone that ended a promising drive. The Mustangs converted that into a score to go up 24-13.

Analy answered back on its next possession to make it 24-19, but San Marin once again responded with a 70-yard touchdown catch and run from quarterback Dom Ingrassia to Matt Goodin, the Mustangs’ longest offensive play of the night.

Two plays later, Long threw his second interception and San Marin again converted, taking a 37-19 lead with 3:49 left.

However, Analy needed just a few quick possessions to make the Mustangs sweat. Long found Logan Mitchell for an 86-yard touchdown pass with 3:21 left, then Analy forced a San Marin punt and needed just five plays to find the end zone again.

In the end, Analy ran out of time and San Marin escaped. The Tigers felt like they let one get away.

“It’s weird, I feel encouraged because the kids see that this a team we can play with,” said Analy co-head coach and defensive coordinator Jerod Brown. “This is probably one of the better teams in our division and we can play with them when we’re all healthy and we’re all locked in and everybody knows their role. I think there’s stuff to grow from.”

Confidence builder

Analy players agreed with Brown’s assessment. Defending state champions came into their house and if a few bounces had gone their way, they felt they would’ve been the ones celebrating on the field after the game.

There is a chance that this won’t be the last meeting between these two. Both teams are in Division 5 in the North Coast Section and they could see each other again in the playoffs.

“At the very end we kind of picked it up, but unfortunately it was too late,” said senior running back Jaden Brady, who finished with 56 rushing yards on 15 carries and 49 receiving yards on two catches. “We made some mistakes. But I feel like we’re going to play them again in playoffs. Hopefully we get another chance at them.”

Long’s career night

The Tigers’ signal-caller has put up some great numbers in his first two games as a senior. In Week 1, he was brutally efficient, missing just four of his 23 passes for 265 yards and three scores.

On Friday, he nearly passed for that many yards in the second half alone as he went on to tally over 400 yards in the air for the first time in his prep career.

Long and Analy emerged from halftime aggressive. Out of their six possessions in the second half — four of which ended in touchdowns — three were in the air for 25, 86 and 35 yards, respectively.

The fourth score was also nearly Long’s fifth passing touchdown of the night. Jafet Gonzalez hauled in a 25-yard pass in the red zone but then fumbled at the one-yard line. Thankfully for the Tigers, Giovanni Visintin was in the area, scooped up the ball and dove into the end zone.

There were probably also a few balls that Long wanted back on Friday. He had a few deep shots early in the game that were overthrown, had an interception in the end zone in the second half that ended a promising drive and had another interception on a ball that he probably held on to for too long.

Still, with a dangerous array of receivers like Visintin (six catches, 65 yards, two touchdowns), Mitchell (10 catches, 194 yards, two touchdowns), Gonzalez (two catches, 52 yards) and Solomon Hall (four catches, 42 yards), Analy should be in plenty of games this fall thanks to their passing game.

Analy will look to bounce back with a tough local matchup next week as Petaluma (2-0) comes to town.