Prep football: Analy falls to Miramonte

In Friday’s Division 5 semifinal in Orinda, the third-seeded Tigers (6-6) had a disastrous night on offense, coughing up the ball seven times in a lopsided loss to the No. 2 Matadors (8-4).

“It’s hard to win games when you turn the ball over seven times,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “Our offense put our defense in bad spots with turnovers.”

The turnovers lost for Analy came via five interceptions and two fumbles.

“We had an off night on offense; we couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm,” Bourdon said.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Matadors did not have an off night offensively, as Miramonte cashed in handsomely on Analy’s giveaways.

Miramonte led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-6 at halftime. Analy’s lone score came on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sammy Long in the second quarter.

However, the Matadors added 13 points in the third quarter to lock up the game and end Analy’s season with a .500 record and a forgettable last game. Even so, Bourdon reflected positively on the season.

“I am proud of our guys for always battling, even when adversity strikes,” Bourdon said. “This was a great group of young men to coach.”