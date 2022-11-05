Prep football: Analy survives wild 50-49 contest against Montgomery

Analy pulled out a wild, seesaw 50-49 win Friday night against Montgomery in their North Bay League-Redwood finale. The Tigers held a 16-point lead at halftime, then found themselves trailing by 13 points with four minutes to play before coming back to win.

The win puts the Tigers (5-5, 2-3) on a winning path going into the North Coast Section playoffs. NCS playoffs seedings will be announced late Sunday morning. With the loss, the season is over for the Vikings (3-6, 1-4).

“We really needed this win to propel us into the playoffs and hopefully we will get a home game,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “Now we have momentum going into the playoffs.”

The Tigers had a huge first half, tallying a 36-20 lead at halftime before letting it slip away. Montgomery scored four consecutive touchdowns to take a 49-36 lead.

“We had a bad third quarter,” Bourdon said. “But our special teams played huge.”

Trailing by 13 late in the fourth quarter, Analy scored a touchdown and then recovered an onside kick. The Tigers drove the field and scored on a 3-yard scramble by quarterback Sammy Long with 1:30 to play. Wade Lewis (two touchdown catches) kicked the extra point to give Analy a 50-49 lead.

Montgomery had a decent final offensive drive with the game on the line, but Tigers safety Will Bowers intercepted an overthrown ball by Vikings quarterback Lucas Foye (three interceptions) with 40 seconds left to end the game.

“Defensively, we gave up scores and yards, but when we needed a stop, we got it,” Bourdon said.

In addition to recovering the onside kick, Analy scored on kickoff returns by Jaden Brady and Gio Visintin and got another long return that nearly resulted in a touchdown.

“Our special teams broke down. Our special teams lost the game,” Montgomery coach Vertis Patton said. “If we recover that ball on the onside kick, the game is over.”

on the plus side for Montgomery’s special teams, Joey Bowser had a kickoff return for a score. However, Montgomery had a dozen penalties, costing them chunks of yardage and giving Analy breaks throughout the night.

“We lost the momentum with the penalties. They were big penalties, not just the five-yard versions,” Patton said. “It was a fun game. I just wish we would have come out on top.”

Patton said his players gave it their all during the year, but the team underachieved this season, something that the Vikings coaches will have to address in the offseason.

“Every game we played this year it just felt that we were shooting ourselves in the foot. There are some things we need to work on as coaches. We have to fix us as coaches to get the players better,” Patton said. “We will come back and be ready for a better year next year.”

Analy finished fourth in the NBL-Redwood and Montgomery fifth.