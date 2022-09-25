Prep football analysis: Big games despite light schedule

It was quite a shallow slate for Sonoma County prep football teams in Week 5.

Three of the North Bay League Oak division’s teams — Windsor, Rancho Cotate and Analy — were on a bye. So was Ukiah in the NBL-Redwood.

Nonetheless, Friday night still produced some exciting action, as some early statements were made in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the participants in the Redwood had a mixed bag.

Let’s break it down with some takeaways:

Carrillo highlights NBL-Redwood

With St. Vincent hosting a huge game vs Montgomery on Saturday and Ukiah on a bye, the other three Redwood participants — Maria Carrillo, Healdsburg and Piner — all took the field Friday night.

The Pumas (1-3) picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion, beating the NBL-Oak’s Santa Rosa 32-12. Monster games from Sam Mortimer (11 carries, 185 yards, TD) and Gio Lucchesi (5 carries, 183 yards, 3 TDs) sparked the Carrillo offense.

The Pumas finally closed out a game, which is a huge confidence boost going forward.

Carrillo will head to Analy this week for its final preleague game before traveling to Ukiah for the Redwood opener.

Healdsburg and Piner both suffered massive losses Friday night. The Greyhounds (0-5) could only muster 8 points in a 44-8 loss to Kennedy. They’ll need to score more points quickly in this week’s home matchup vs Irvington of Fremont.

The Prospectors (2-3), who saw their offense score 63 points last week, were beaten by Eureka 35-7. If Piner is going to contend in the Redwood this year, consistency is the name of the game. The offensive production is there, but how do coach Terence Bell and Co. do that on a weekly basis?

They’ll have a much-needed bye this week to sort things out before hosting powerhouse St. Vincent in their league opener.

Early signs for VVAL

The VVAL season started Friday and boy, some statements were made.

In a matchup that could easily prove decisive down the line, Casa Grande (2-2, 0-1) got within striking distance of Vintage at halftime, down 20-13. The Crushers, however, scored 21 points in the second half, punishing the Gauchos’ offensive line.

A key point here was that Vintage held Casa to just 40 plays, something the Gauchos’ high-octane offense wasn’t used to. Casa will look to get back on track with a nonleague matchup against Ukiah this week.

Sonoma Valley (3-2, 0-1) was 3-1 heading into Friday night, but we knew this first league game would tell us what the Dragons were all about. American Canyon’s defense was suffering all night long, holding star quarterback Trent Ohman to just 33 yards passing. Sonoma Valley also could only muster up four first downs compared to the Wolves’ 18.

The Dragons’ league slate doesn’t get any easier, as they travel to both Justin-Siena and Casa Grande in the next two weeks.

Petaluma (4-1, 0-1) used a solid game from Silas Pologeorgis to run away from Justin-Siena 21-6. It was the defense, however, that gave the Braves fits. The Trojans intercepted the ball four times on the evening.

The Petaluma offense, however, fumbled the ball five times, and two of those went the other way. Not mistakes you want to make in a league such as the VVAL. The Trojans will look to clean it up before a huge home matchup with Vintage this week.

Cloverdale for real?

Well, we’ll find that out this Friday.

The Eagles (3-1, 1-0) are on a roll, pummeling North Central League opponent Fort Bragg 40-0. A lot of the Eagles’ early success is due to freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli, who rushed for three touchdowns Friday night.

They’ll need to keep up this momentum for as long as possible, especially with a huge league game on the docket against Willits.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.