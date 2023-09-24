Prep football analysis: Contenders, pretenders and lessons learned as regular season hits halfway point

It’s already here — the halfway point of the prep football regular season.

With Week 5 in the books and North Bay League play around the corner, it’s a good time to take a step back and take stock of what we’ve learned thus far.

Who’s the first-half MVP? Which team has impressed the most so far? Who are the favorites and dark horses in each league? What can we expect out of the final six weeks of the regular season?

We’ll try to answer all that and more in this midseason report.

Newman, Windsor on collision course again

Surprise, surprise: Windsor and Newman are heading for another big showdown.

If you haven’t already, circle that matchup on Nov. 3 at Newman, the final game of the regular season that will likely decide the NBL-Oak title for the second straight year. Both teams should head into that game unbeaten in league, unless Rancho Cotate can play spoiler.

The Cougars play the Jaguars and Cardinals in back-to-back weeks (Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, respectively) and while they may remain a tier below those two at this point, they’re the biggest threat of the remaining four teams in the Oak division.

Rancho senior quarterback Jacob Pruitt is having a monster season so far and is a front-runner for area Player of the Year with more than 1,200 yards of total offense and 19 total touchdowns through four games. Newman senior running back Zack Homan is also a prime candidate with 14 total touchdowns.

There’s obviously a lot of football to be played between now and Nov. 3, but that matchup is looking like anyone’s game. Windsor has the most talent of any local team, but Newman is ahead of the Jaguars in a few key areas, like on the line and defense. Again, it’s looking like anyone’s game.

After a slow start to the year, Windsor is starting to play to its potential with consecutive dominant wins over inferior opponents. Even Windsor’s blemishes — loss to Escalon, tie to Campolindo — don’t look as bad. Escalon is the top-ranked small school team in CalHi Sports rankings and Campolindo just smashed a very good Monte Vista team (38-14) this week.

Windsor is currently the No. 2 Division 2 team in the North Coast Section behind El Cerrito, which beat the Jaguars in the NCS Division 3 title game a year ago. Those two teams appear to be the favorites to meet once again this year after being bumped up to a higher division.

Newman, probably the most impressive local team to start the year, also appears headed for another date with Marin Catholic in NCS Division 3. The Cardinals and Wildcats have faced each other in NCS title games five times since 2015, with MC winning four of those meetings, including the last two seasons by wide margins.

This year, the matchup doesn’t appear as lopsided. Marin Catholic has boat-raced teams to its 5-0 start (scoring differential of 215-21) but its strength of schedule leaves a bit to be desired. League play shouldn’t present many challenges either until a huge matchup with San Marin to finish out the regular season.

Newman is in a similar boat. Its wins over Vacaville and Vintage are two of the best wins by any local team so far, but the strength of those has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. Vacaville still holds weight, but the Bulldogs are now 2-3 and Vintage is now 1-4 after losing to American Canyon for the first time ever in Vine Valley Athletic League play Friday.

Still, both Marin Catholic and Cardinal Newman are 5-0 and ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in Division 3.

VVAL up for grabs

Speaking of the VVAL, it’s looking like we have a new team to beat after American Canyon’s upset of Vintage on Friday.

The Crushers have dominated the VVAL since its inception in 2018, but this could be the Wolves’ year. Casa Grande looks to be the next best competition, with Petaluma probably next up.

We’ll find out pretty quickly who the contenders and pretenders in the VVAL are.

American Canyon and Petaluma play Oct. 6, Vintage and Casa Grande play Oct. 13, American Canyon and Casa Grande play Oct. 20 and Petaluma and Vintage play Nov. 3.

And as it did last year, the Egg Bowl between Casa Grande and Petaluma on Oct. 28 could have big ramifications for the league crown.

NBL-Redwood anyone’s race?

Bringing it back to the NBL, the Redwood division could also be a multi-team race.

St. Vincent has been the dominant program the last two seasons and while they still appear the team to beat, it may not be as strong as the last two years. Its loss to Montgomery on Friday showed that.

The Mustangs handled Maria Carrillo and Ukiah the last two seasons, but both programs look improved this fall.

Ukiah blew out Montgomery to open the year and Maria Carrillo smashed Petaluma a week ago, wins they probably don’t get a year ago.

Even Piner could be frisky. The Prospectors’ win over Middletown has gained weight after the Mustangs beat Kelseyville and only lost to North Central League I title favorite Clear Lake by one score this week. At its best, Piner’s offense can hang with anyone in the league. It’s just a matter of getting its other areas up to par.

With six weeks left until playoffs, it appears we’ll have very exciting league races. You aren’t going to want to miss it.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.