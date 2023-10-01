Week 6 is in the books and the time we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: North Bay League play.

In this week’s analysis, we’ll evaluate the Oak and Redwood Divisions of the NBL and take a look at what we’ve learned through two weeks of Vine Valley Athletic League play. A few big storylines have already emerged in all three leagues and we’ll touch on those this week.

Let’s get right into it.

Oak outlook

Five of the six teams in the NBL’s top division are trending upward heading into league play this week. The exception is Rancho Cotate, which is dealing with injuries to a few major players.

Senior quarterback Jacob Pruitt, who totaled over 1,200 yards in the first four games of the year, reaggravated a sprained ankle on Friday in the Cougars’ 35-7 loss to Northern Section powerhouse Pleasant Valley. He exited the game early in the second half and didn’t return. Additionally, top running back Potu Hale (379 rushing yards, four touchdowns) got banged up this week.

Pruitt is week-to-week but Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling is hopeful he can play in their league opener at Analy next Friday. Hale’s status is unclear but if both miss games or are limited it will greatly impact Rancho’s offense and overall outlook. Those two have combined for 1,609 of the Cougars’ 1,728 total yards of offense.

The other five teams in the NBL are coming off big momentum-building wins.

Windsor recorded its second straight shutout against Eureka this week and now have the services of three-star prospect Ananias Walker, who has finished his sit-out period after transferring from Rancho Cotate.

Cardinal Newman, the No. 1 team in our rankings, was on bye this week but heads into league play 5-0 and will open at Montgomery (3-2) next Friday.

The Vikings were also on bye this week after their huge 37-35 win over St. Vincent, easily their best win of the season.

And Analy and Santa Rosa both pulled off upset wins this week, the Tigers 37-21 over Maria Carrillo and the Panthers 28-9 over Piner.

The Oak has forecasted to be a two-team race all season between Windsor and Cardinal Newman and that will certainly hold true if Rancho Cotate isn’t at full strength.

Redwood outlook

It was a mixed week for Redwood teams.

St. Vincent and Ukiah both claimed massive wins up in Humboldt County, the Mustangs pulling out a dramatic 22-15 win over Fortuna in a crucial Division 6 battle while the Wildcats outlast a very talented St. Bernard’s team 49-35 to get their record back to .500 heading into their league opener this week.

On the other end of the spectrum, Maria Carrillo and Piner both suffered disappointing losses and will need to go back to the drawing board ahead of tough league openers next Friday. The Pumas host Ukiah and Piner plays at St. Vincent.

Another winner this week was Healdsburg, which finished in a 42-42 tie with Berean Christian. Call it a moral victory after the Greyhounds coughed up a 21-point second-half lead but the tie does snap their 18-game losing streak that dates back to the 2021 season. Plus, the 42 points are the most in a game for Healdsburg since the 2016 season, another reason for optimism.

It’s looking like St. Vincent, the reigning league champ, and Ukiah are the teams to beat this year. They’ll play in a de facto league title game in Petaluma on Oct. 21, that is unless Maria Carrillo or Piner can play spoiler.

VVAL outlook

Unlike the opening week, the second week of league play didnt feature any surprises.

Vintage, American Canyon and Casa Grande, clear contenders, all took care of business while Petaluma rested up on its bye. The Trojans will have a very good chance to throw their hat into the contender ring next week when they play at American Canyon, which knocked off three-time league champ in its VVAL opener. The Trojans have never beaten the Wolves since the VVAL was formed in 2018 but an upset win next week would throw the league race into chaos.

The Trojans did the same thing last year when they knocked Vintage early in the league schedule. We’ll see if they can do it again.

Outside of that matchup, the third week of the VVAL doesn’t feature many great games but keep an eye on the weeks ahead.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.