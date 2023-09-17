Prep football analysis: Not many surprises in Week 4 as top teams cruise

Crazy to think, but we’re already nearing the halfway point of the 2023 prep football season.

League play began last week in the North Central League, while the VIne Valley Athletic League is set to start this coming week and the North Bay League follows a week later.

We’ll do a full midseason report in next week’s analysis, but for now we’ll take stock of how things played out in Week 4.

There weren’t many surprises across this past weekend’s slate outside of Maria Carrillo’s beatdown of Petaluma. Other than that, things went as expected as the area’s top teams all picked up solid and convincing wins.

Top teams roll

The Press Democrat’s four top-five teams in action this week all won by multiple scores, with the smallest margin of victory being 14.

That was in No. 5 Casa Grande’s 28-14 win over Balboa, which might not be enough to jump No. 4 St. Vincent in the next rankings but it was the Gauchos’ third straight win heading into their bye this coming week. The Mustangs were on bye this weekend.

No. 3 Rancho Cotate got another massive offensive performance from quarterback Jacob Pruitt (362 yards of total offense, six touchdowns) in a 39-20 win over winless Freedom of Oakley. The Cougars have now stacked solid wins in back-to-back weeks and are averaging nearly 40 points per game this season as they head into their bye week.

No. 2 Windsor got a complete effort in a 38-14 win over Dublin to finally get into the win column. Four different Jaguars found the end zone and their defense held Dublin scoreless in the second half. Next week will be an entertaining matchup as Paul Cronin, now the head coach at Ukiah, returns to face his former team and coaching staff.

And last but not least, No. 1 Cardinal Newman made light work of De Anza in a 59-7 win. The Cardinals will remain the top-ranked team this coming week and have been the most impressive team so far this year. Their defense looks to be the top in the area and their offense is much improved from last year. They’ll wrap up nonleague play this Saturday at St. Mary’s-Albany, last season’s NCS Division 6 runner-up.

Best of the rest

Maria Carrillo flashed its potential this week in its 42-21 whooping of Petaluma. The Trojans had entered the game coming off two 20-point wins and a competitive loss to Rancho Cotate but didn't look ready to play from the jump. The Pumas raced out to a 21-0 lead, which could have been 28-0 if not for an end zone interception just before the half.

To their credit, the Trojans did rally in the second half and cut the deficit to one score, but their normally stout defense couldn’t keep the Pumas out of the end zone all night.

We expected the Pumas to be a contender in the NBL-Redwood this season and if they continue to play how they did Friday, league opponents should watch out.

Credit to Carrillo for the win, but Petaluma also didn’t play its best game, either. Its offense still churned out more than 250 rushing yards, but long drives repeatedly stalled out due to turnovers, penalties or simply poor execution. It was an uncharacteristic performance for the Trojans and one they’ll look to learn and bounce back from.

Another highlight this week was Sonoma Valley’s comeback win over Terra Linda. The Dragons scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to climb out of a 14-0 halftime deficit. While VVAL play will bring some bigger challenges, the Dragons are one play away from being 3-1 this year and we’ll see how they stack up in their league opener against Petaluma next week.

League play begins

The nine-team North Central League I is already in full swing. Clear Lake and Willits look to be the early teams to beat, but Middletown, St. Helena and Kelseyville could be in the mix as well.

The VVAL begins this week with a battle of two of the top teams: American Canyon and Vintage. Casa Grande should also be in that conversation. The Gauchos have their bye this coming week before facing Napa the week after.

NBL play starts Sept. 29 and we’ll have more on that in next week’s analysis.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.