Prep football analysis: Opening weekend featured a bit of everything

The 2022 high school football season is officially underway.

The first weekend of action featured the area’s top teams all winning their openers handily. Teams from the North Bay League Redwood division had a tougher go of things, while the Vine Valley Athletic League provided some interesting results.

Let’s dive into all of that in our first prep football analysis piece of the season.

NBL-Oak teams romp

Aside from Rancho Cotate’s slow start, there wasn’t much drama on opening night for The Press Democrat’s top-ranked teams.

The Cougars, No. 1 in our rankings, responded to an early 9-0 deficit with 42 unanswered points in a big road win against Las Lomas.

At San Leandro, No. 2 Cardinal Newman controlled the game from start to finish in a 34-7 win, avenging last year’s opening night loss.

Windsor, No. 3 in our preseason rankings, got contributions from up and down its roster on both sides of the ball in a 41-6 blowout of visiting Tam.

And at Montgomery, which rounds out our top 5, the Vikings blanked visiting Ukiah 27-0. The one concern from their opener is that starting quarterback Lucas Foye left just before halftime with a foot injury. Head coach Vertis Patton said he tweaked it and felt some pain, and with the game in hand the Vikings let backup Bobby McGovern finish things out.

Patton said he’d know about Foye’s status for next week’s game at Bethel on Tuesday.

Outside of our preseason top 5, Analy’s 67 points against Pinole Valley are the most scored by any local team this weekend. It was also the most Analy has scored in a game since the 2016 season, where the Tigers beat Elsie Allen 77-0.

Santa Rosa, the lone Oak team that didn’t win its opener, appears headed for a rebuilding year after falling to San Rafael by a few scores.

It may just be Week 1 but this could be the deepest the NBL-Oak has ever been. Rancho and Newman still appear to be the favorites, but Windsor isn’t far behind — nor is Montgomery, and Analy could be a dark horse.

Redwood struggles

Outside of St. Vincent, the NBL’s lower division had a rough opening weekend. Healdsburg, Piner and Ukiah, the three teams that played Friday night, all got shut out in losses of 20 points or more.

St. Vincent was the lone winner — and a big one at that — as it made the four-hour drive north and beat a really talented St. Bernard’s team that many think will be one of the best Division 5 teams in the North Coast Section.

The Mustangs already figured to be one of, if not the, favorite to capture the NCS Division 7 title for the second year in a row, but this win makes them the heavy early-season favorites.

St. Bernard’s was reportedly without a few transfer players who are not yet cleared to play. It’s unclear how much difference that would have made in this meeting, but they should suit up for the rematch in Petaluma in October.

With Montgomery and Santa Rosa up in the Oak, it looks like the Redwood will run through St. Vincent this fall.

Surprise in Napa

The biggest upset for me this weekend was St. Helena’s 28-0 shutout of Justin-Siena. It was the first meeting between the two programs in 20 years and both teams are coming off appearances in NCS title games last fall — St. Helena in Division 7 and Justin-Siena in Division 6.

It wouldn’t have been a stretch to expect the Saints would take a step back this year as they lost nine all-league players, including the offensive and defensive MVPs of the North Central League I. The Braves lost a lot, too, including leading rusher Caden Parlett, but to get blanked by the smaller public school down Highway 29 indicates either they have a long season ahead or the Saints will be better than expected.

If the latter is the case, we could have another thrilling battle for the NCS Division 7 crown between the Saints and St. Vincent. We’ll get a better idea of the hierarchy in Division 7 when the two meet in nonleague play Sept. 10.

It should be noted that Casa Grande, which came in at No. 4 in our preseason top 5, didn’t play this weekend. The Gauchos open the season next week as hosts to Maria Carrillo.

