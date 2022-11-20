With three Sonoma County teams playing for championships, here’s what the schedule looks like for Thanksgiving weekend.

And then there were three.

The North Coast Section prep football playoffs continued this weekend, and each game was nothing short of exciting — to say the least.

All of Friday’s matchups involving Sonoma County teams were between the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds. Two of the area’s top teams advanced, while the other two found themselves in battles that turned out to be as good as advertised — even if the local squads fell short.

On the other hand, Saturday’s lone game in Sonoma County — as predicted — wasn’t close.

Let’s break it all down.

Shocker in Division 4

Not many thought that third-seeded Cardinal Newman would beat No. 2 Acalanes in the East Bay.

But the Cardinals got it done to the tune of 17-14, with the go-ahead field goal by Patrick Gardner just clearing the crossbar.

Clearly with momentum, Cardinal Newman is in the NCS final for the second straight year. Their defense has been playing lights out and could pose a serious threat to their next opponent, North Bay powerhouse Marin Catholic.

Down to the wire

Both Rancho Cotate’s and Windsor’s games came down to two-point conversion attempts. But each had a different outcome.

The No. 2 Jaguars, in Division 3, had their hands full with No. 3 American Canyon.

Windsor needed a big play late in the fourth quarter, as the Wolves had just scored to make it 34-35 and were going for two. Hayden Anderson might have laid the biggest hit all season, stopping the American Canyon receiver right after the catch.

While it wasn’t the prettiest game by Windsor standards, the Jaguars just keep finding ways to grind out wins with their offense. They’ll need it in the coming title game against top-seeded El Cerrito, which will take place Friday on a neutral field in Benicia.

No. 3 Rancho, in Division 2, scored to get within one point, 42-41, with just seconds on the clock against No. 2 Campolindo. But quarterback Jacob Pruitt’s pass attempt on the two-point conversion was batted down at the line.

In the best game Rancho has played all year offensively, the Cougars came up just short of an NCS title berth.

St. Vincent rolls on

Not much has to be said about the damage top-seeded St. Vincent is doing in Division 7. On Saturday, the Mustangs dispatched No. 5 McKinleyville 42-7 and will play in the section final yet again.

Bottom line: good luck stopping this team.

Analy struggles

It just wasn’t the Tigers’ night on Friday.

Third-seeded Analy’s normally high-powered offense was off, with the No. 2 Miramonte defense taking the ball away every chance they got. Twice Analy started inside the Miramonte 40-yard line, and twice they turned it over.

